Derry stands with Ukraine

Those were the words boomed across a microphone at the Anti-War protest held at the Cenotaph in the Diamond in Derry on Saturday (February 26).

The ‘No to War - Oppose Putin’s Invasion - Stop NATO expansion’ rally saw a crowd gather as speakers told them, "The thing that will stop this war will be the boots on the street. Ordinary people must protest against this war."

The protest comes after Putin’s war on Ukraine reached the capital, Kyiv.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukranians across the country are forming a citizens’ resistance to help the Ukrainian forces as they try to defend their homeland and their freedom.

Many more hundreds of thousands, that cannot fight, have been forced to flee Ukraine to find refuge and safety in countries across the EU.

The Derry Anti War Coalition urged the people of Derry to stand with the people of Ukraine and push for the Government to act.

Derry and Strabane District Council unanimously voted in support of a motion brought forward by Alliance Councillor, Phillip McKinney, that called for Council to write to the Ambassador in Dublin and the local Consulate of Ukraine to offer their support for any refugees fleeing conflict and wishing to settle here on these islands.

Council also supported the protest that went ahead on Saturday after a motion passed that was brought forward by People Before Profit Councillor, Shaun Harkin, calling for Council to do so.

Speaking at the protest, Councillor Harkin said: "It is very important that we take a stand and send a loud, clear message of solidarity, first and foremost, with the people of Ukraine.

"That is why we are here today. Putin is invading Ukraine and he should not be. We have to send a clear message from Derry that we are against this war.

"There shouldn't be a war. This war is not a solution. Innocent people will die as a result of this war. There will be mass destruction as a result of this war.

"We are here in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, calling for an end to this war."

Councillor Harkin also addressed his views on NATO, "We cannot leave at calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. NATO has been fuelling this conflict for a long time and we see the spectacle now of Tories, Boris Johnson and others, whose party is a war criminal party for what they did in Iraq, for what they did in Afghanistan, for what they didn't do in Palestine, for what they allow the Saudi regime to do to the people of Yemen. These people are war criminals.

"But, they are also a party that has taken millions and millions for the Russian oligarchs that they are now talking about putting sanctions on.

"We cannot allow these people to take the moral high ground and tell us now what is a war and who gets to intervene and where people should withdraw and that is what they are trying to do.

"This is a prime minister that shoud be out of office for the death and mayhem that he caused as a result of the pandemic, and the lies about partying while we were all sitting at hoke, and now he is going to tell the world that the Tory party and Westminster is interested in world peace, it's absolute nonsense.

"The key to this is the people of Ukraine themselves demanding that the Russians withdraw and resisting. It's also the brave Russian protestors that have taken to the streets in huge numbers against Putin which is very very important.

"I think they key to getting Russia out of Ukraine is what the people of Russia are willing to do. Right now, the majority of people in Russia oppose this inasion, the oppose an invasion on their neighours and they want Putin to withdraw.

"Putin is not someone who is promoting democracy or trade union rights or equality inside Russia. This is a president who has limited democracy, crushed protest movements, crushed workers rights and that is why the vast majority of people inside Russia don't trust Putin and neither should we.

"That is why we are here. We have to put a spotlight on our government and what our government is doing. What our Governements are doing right now are fuelling this crisis by arguing that NATO has to ramp up its activities in Eastern Europe and the whole area that has become a battleground between NATO and Russia and other powers.

"We have to continue to take a stand, speak out about Putin's crime of intervening in Ukraine but also let's make it clear that the other side, NATO, are not peacemakers and we must oppose them.

"We want a world without war, we want a world that is based on peace."

Also addressing that crowd was UUP Councillor, Ryan McCready. Councillor McCready acknowledged he did not agree with everything said at the rally with regards to NATO but he stood with "our brothers and sisters" in Ukraine, "I spoke at the rally, to send solidarity to our Ukrainian friends, who are under direct attack from Russian forces," he said.

"What Russia is doing, is simply wrong and we all must support Ukraine in their darkest days, in any way we can.

"I did not agree with everything that was said at the rally, specifically about NATO; which I do believe have a part to contribute. But, I was grateful for those who listened to me, even though I had a different view point.

"There is no glory in war, I wish it upon no one and would try to avoid it. However, there are times when people must stand up against evil and put service to others before self. That is what Ukrainians are doing right now, defending their families, neighbours, and their freedoms to chose.

"NATO must be resolute; the world cannot be observers in yet another onslaught of freedom, independence and democracy. I volunteered to deploy to Ukraine on Operation Orbital in 2015.

"I was employed as the Command Sergeant Major, partly responsible for the UK’s training design, delivery and mp; assurance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Back then, their Military was a relic of the Soviet Union era; military equipment and material were dilapidated and outdated. This problem was compounded further due to decades of underinvestment within the MoD.

"It needed modernised, rapidly, which was one of the main UK’s objectives on Operation Orbital. During my deployment, I travelled all over Ukraine to visit military units and scope out training requirements and speak with the Military commanders.

"Some of the places I visited are -now in 2022-under the control of Russian Forces or being fiercely contested by the very Ukrainian units which I trained and supported back in 2015/2016. Places like; Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Rivne and of course the City of Kyiv.

"Whilst I was there, I worked very closely with a man called Ivan, he was my linguist, he is an extremely skilled linguist who became my friend and have kept in touch over the years.

"I received a text from his last night telling me he was currently safe but he has travelled to Poland with his wife but his parents are elderly and they will not leave which has him heartbroken.

"He is now on the Ukrainian/Polish border supporting the humanitarian efforts and with the extraction of evacuees. I worked with many people and learnt many things about the Ukrainian people; they are resilient, steadfast, proud and will fight for their people till their last breath.

"Every man/woman aged from 18-60 will take up arms to defend their freedom, house, street, city and country against Russian aggression. Russia has engaged in a multi-layered invasion, comprising of air power, armour, drones, cyber, disinformation and has already encircled the city of Kyiv and taken control of strategic airports.

"Throughout the weekend, the Ukrainians put up fierce resistance, in the outer towns and managed to repel a significant Russian Armoured Column in the town of Kharkiv.

"I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in Ukraine. They have been trained and equipped for this very day; the day of a Russian invasion.

Regrettably, that day has arrived and the Ukrainians are putting service before self."

Prior to the protest, Derry Anti War Coalition representative Davy McAuley said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a threat to all of us. We urge people to join us on Saturday to oppose Putin’s military invasion.

“We want to send a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine and urge Russia to withdraw its troops. War is not the solution and threatens the loss of life and tremendous destruction."

Ahead of the protest, on Friday evening (February 25), Council buildings across Derry and Strabane lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with Ukraine.

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke said : "Council offices are lit in blue and yellow tonight to show solidarity with all those caught up in the escalating conflict in Ukraine.

"This is a time of deep concern and our prayers are with all those families currently sheltering in fear of what the coming days will bring."