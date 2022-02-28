Derry production of "Swan Lake" from Royal Moscow Ballet cancelled 

The production of the world famous "Swan Lake" from the Royal Moscow Ballet at Derry's Millennium Forum has been cancelled.

The show, due to go ahead on Wednesday night (March 2), has been cancelled after other "Swan Lake" productions in Ireland and Britain were also cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Millennium Forum said: "The Millennium Forum has taken the difficult decision to cancel the production of “Swan Lake” by the Royal Moscow Ballet company on Wednesday March 2, 2022.

"Although the company is made up of many different nationalities with many from Ukraine, the safety and consideration of our customers is our main priority.

"Both the Board and Staff at the Millennium Forum regret the impact this decision will have on the dancers/crew and promoter of Royal Moscow Ballet who have all been great friends of the Forum for many years now.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. We would appreciate your patience as we contact all patrons to arrange for refunds as soon as possible.”

The Helix Theatre in Dublin also cancelled the Royal Moscow Ballet's production of “Swan Lake” last Friday.

A statement from Helix Theatre read: “The Royal Moscow Ballet performance of Swan Lake that was scheduled to take place in The Helix at Dublin City University tonight has been cancelled.

“The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years. The company is made up of many different nationalities; Russians, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

“However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, it is crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries take all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels.”

The cancellations of the "Swan Lake" production follow a multitude of sanctions placed on Russia after they invaded neighbouring Ukraine last Thursday.

Sanctions across the board have been put in place with calls to ban Russia from this year's football World Cup with the Arts also on the boycott radar.

Prior to the final decisions of cancellations, The Royal Moscow Ballet released a statement which read: "The Royal Moscow Ballet is a multi-national touring Ballet company who have been coming to Ireland annually for over 10 years now and always look forward to their annual tour of Ireland.

"The company is - and has always been - made up of different nationalities and on the 2022 tour we have Russian Nationals, Ukrainians, Belarussians, Uzbekistan Nationals, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

"They are young artistes who just want to perform the art form they love and have done since childhood; they bear no political leanings whatsoever and remain united as a group and as friends and wish only to spread the joy of their art form and culture throughout Ireland as they have done for the last 10 years.

"We hope this helps to clarify the diversity of our ballet company and that we don’t carry any political message on this tour."