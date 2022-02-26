Calls for funding to upgrade stadiums across the North as Steelstown bring trophy home

Derry and Strabane District Council unanimously backed a motion from SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney as he called for Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, to release funding to upgrade football stadiums across the North.

Councillor Tierney welcomed the support from his fellow councillors and called on Minister Hargey to open the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme for Soccer funding before the end of the current Assembly mandate.

Councillor Tierney said: “Councillors in Derry and Strabane spoke with one voice this week when they backed my plans to ensure this money is made available to clubs who need it before the end of the current Assembly mandate.

"This money has the potential to be transformational for clubs in our council area and right across the North and they have already waited far too long for it.

“The DUP’s short-sighted and self-interested decision to collapse our Executive has thrown this programme and a number of other key projects to benefit local communities into doubt and should be widely condemned.

"However, myself and my SDLP colleagues have been urging Minister Hargey to release this funding since the Executive returned over two years ago and she has shown no urgency whatsoever.

“Clubs are crying out for this money. Derry City’s game against Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell tonight is already sold out, there is a great feeling around the club and they are clearly struggling to keep up with demand, there’s never been a better time to redevelop the stadium.

"Institutes are without a permanent home and were hoping this money would help them plan for the future and that’s before you get to the likes of Glentoran and Coleraine who are also relying on this funding to take their clubs forward.

“Both in the Assembly and at council level we have heard politicians from all parties stress the importance of this funding. It’s clear the political will exists to get this scheme open as soon as possible.

"We have seen other important decisions made in the absence of an Executive and Minister Hargey needs to explore every option to get this money out.”

Sinn Féin Councillor, John McGowan, also brought forward the motion that the historic all-Ireland triumph of Steelstown Brian Og’s should act as a springboard for further investment in the city’s GAA facilities.

Councillor McGowan called for Council to congratulate Steelstown Brian Og’s on the historic achievement of being crowned All-Ireland Intermediate football champions.

He also called for the full implementation of Council’s strategy to support and promote Gaelic Games across the city and district and commits Council to work in partnership with the GAA to ensure this achievement provides a lasting legacy in terms of improved facilities for Gaelic Games across the Council area.

30 Councillors voted for the motion with six abstaining and the motion passed.

Councillor McGowan said: “It’s important to recognise the achievements of all our GAA teams which have made great strides over recent years as the popularity of Gaelic Games continues to grow in the city.

“The GAA plays a hugely important role in the community, encouraging healthy lifestyles and promoting positive role models.

"I want to see that reflected and supported by the local government because the fact is that council-provided GAA facilities still lag well behind sports like soccer.

“Gaelic Games are thriving in this city and this motion ensures Steelstown’s triumph can act as a springboard for further success and investment in our GAA facilities.”