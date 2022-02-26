Dunfield Terrace to be demolished or secured as Council approve motion to give legal notice

Derry and Strabane District Council has approved the motion to serve the legal notice on the owners of the stalled development at Dunfield Terrace on Derry's Waterside.

The notice from Derry City and Strabane District Council will require the owners to either secure the site, or demolish the partially built properties.

If the owners do not take the required action, the council will initiate legal action against them.

Residents in the area have experienced an influx of anti-social behaviour and vandalism on the site.

Council agreed that they understand the concerns of residents in Dunfield Terrace, and surrounding streets, in regards to the effects that a row of current unfinished houses is having on the area.

The Council also agreed to convene a meeting of residents, council officers, local councillors and other stakeholders to discuss the situation at the unfinished site.

SDLP Councillor, Sean Mooney, who proposed the motion to Council, seconded by SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly, said: "I have been working with the residents of Dunfield Terrace for some time and I was asked to attend a meeting at the end of last month with the residents.

"The members might have seen that a petition has started and already has several signatures.

"Planning permission was granted and building commenced in May 2019. Building stopped suddenly and has not resumed, leaving half-built homes and residents unaware as to why this has happened and most importantly what is to come of it.

"Three years has elapsed since building stopped and it has become a focal point for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

"The Police and Community Safety Wardens are well aware of this site and have been called to it several times.

"Residents have a catalogue of incidents with one incident where the police were called five times.

"The motion asks for the demolition of these properties thereby seeing the restoration of an important local community that can be brought back for the use of all. There was change for the area but it has clearly not worked out."

SDLP’s Foyle MLA, Sinead McLaughlin, has welcomed the approval to serve a legal notice on the owners of the stalled development.

Ms McLaughlin said: “SDLP representatives, including myself, have been engaged in tackling this issue for more than a year.

“At our request, Council officials have repeatedly visited the site to check on security and assess the risk to the public.

“I am pleased that legal action, to hopefully bring this matter to resolution, is underway.

“We know that local residents have been plagued with anti-social behaviour at this location, as well as having to look at an extremely ugly building site. It has been repeatedly vandalised and we fear for public safety.

“It is frustrating the legal restrictions have prevented the Council taking earlier and more decisive action against a site that is both an eyesore and a danger.”