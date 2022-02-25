Derry Against Fuel Poverty protest outside Firmus Gas

Representatives of Derry Against Fuel Poverty protested outside the offices of Firmus Gas in Antrim yesterday (February 24).

The small but defiant protest was in response to the fourth gas hike Derry customers have seen in 12 months.

Yesterday's price increase brings the total to a 194% increase in prices since April 2021.

Spokesperson for the group, Paul Hughes, said: "People have really been feeling the pressure post-Christmas and are telling us they can take no more.

"We've had frustration-filled reports in the last 24 hours from many local people who struggled to top up their meters last night with many Paypoint machines being down across the city.

"Being the only way to top up, vulnerable people we're terrified to run out of gas overnight with the snow and cold temperatures forecast. Additionally, it prevented people from being able to top up before the price increase today.

"One woman had to travel to three different shops just to top up. Mothers with young children were panicked at the prospect of not being able to heat their homes for their children.

"The most vulnerable in our society are not being protected and this is a direct result of Firmus' antiquated equipment and their refusal to invest in their own infrastructure.

"We saw no other option than to protest at their offices and send a strong message on behalf of the people of Derry. People will not sit back and take another increase in gas prices, we are rising up against this injustice.

"We live streamed the protest to Facebook and have had a phenomenal response within a few hours of going live.

"More than 14,000 have watched so far and the support from the people of Derry has been phenomenal, particularly so in light of the aggressive response from the employee of Firmus to a peaceful protest as evidenced in the video.

"We believe that we have a duty to defend ourselves in light of what can only be described as corporate greed. And a further duty to defend those who, for whatever reason, are currently unable to defend themselves. If you can join us in fighting back, we're here to stand with you.

"We call on all political and community representatives, trade unionists and others to back this campaign and stand in solidarity with the people by joining us at our next rally on Saturday March 5 at 4pm in Waterloo Place. Everyone is welcome."

Derry and Strabane Council also supported peaceful protests to be held as discussed during their Council meeting last night after Councillor Shaun Harkin brough the motion to Council.

They supported the peaceful protests calling for the government to take immediate action to address hardship in the Derry and Strabane communities.

At the committee meeting, Councillor Shaun Harkin, said: "There is a people power movement right now, it has already started in Derry and it is going to spread, and it is going to spread across this island.

"People are desperate for action and unfortunately, there is not enough of that happening."

Councillor Emmet Doyle, who seconded the motion, said: "Council is able to talk plenty but when it comes to action, we find that we are constrained by rules that don't seem to recognise that there are actual people out there suffering.

"Over the last number of weeks in particular, we have seen the manifestation of protests at Guildhall square. I was there and there were no Councillors present, that sends out a message.

"It doesn't matter who makes the decisions around these issues, but it does matter when no one makes decisions about them. It is absolutely scandalous."