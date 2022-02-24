Derry fuel protestors make their stand against Firmus gas bill hikes

Protestors from Derry have staged a demonstration outside the Firmus Gas HQ in Antrim following this week's latest gas bill hike.

Firmus, who supply gas to a number of households in the city, imposed their fourth successive price rise over the last 10 months.

Increases since April 2021 have shot up by a total of 194 per cent with more and more struggling households in Derry having to make tough choices on whether to heat their homes or to ensure those living in them are able to eat.

Representatives of the campaign group, “Derry Against Fuel Poverty”, laid siege to Firmus' Antrim offices and spokesperson, Paul Hughes saying that people were frightened of their top-up meters running out of gas overnight with snow hitting the city.

He said: “People have really been feeling the pressure post-Christmas and are telling us they can take no more.

“We've had frustration filled reports in the last 24 hours from many local people who struggled to top up their meters last night with many paypoint machines being down across the city.

“Being the only way to top up, vulnerable people we're terrified to run out of gas overnight with the snow and cold temperatures forecast. Additionally, it prevented people being able to top up before the price increase today.

“One woman had to travel to three different shops just to top up. Mothers with young children were panicked at the prospect of not being able to heat their homes for their children.

“The most vulnerable in our society are not being protected and this is a direct result of Firmus' antiquated equipment and their refusal to invest in their own infrastructure.

“We saw no other option than to protest at their offices and send a strong message on behalf of the people of Derry. People will not sit back and take another increase in gas prices, we are rising up against this injustice.

“We live-streamed the protest to Facebook and have had a phenomenal response within a few hours of going live.

“We believe that we have a duty to defend ourselves in light of what can only be described as corporate greed. And a further duty to defend those who, for whatever reason, are currently unable to defend themselves. If you can join us in fighting back, we're here to stand with you.

“We call on all political and community representatives, trade unionists and others to back this campaign and stand in solidarity with the people by joining us at our next rally on Saturday March 5 at 4pm in Waterloo Place. Everyone is welcome.”

Firmus announced their latest rise earlier this month saying that they were doing their bit to help customers by contributing financially to the Department of Communities' “Emergency Fuel Payment” scheme.

When The Derry News pointed out to them a fortnight ago that the money contributed could instead be diverted directly to their customers' bills, they declined to address that point only to say: “Customers who need advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the Firmus energy customer services team on 0330 024 9000.

“Our telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.”