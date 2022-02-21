Search

21 Feb 2022

Work to begin on St Columb's Park Car Park and Pedestrian Entrance

St-Columbs-Park-1

Work will soon start on further improvement works at St Columb's Park in Derry  

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

21 Feb 2022 6:00 PM

Derry City and Strabane District Council has announced that work will soon start on further improvement works at St Columb's Park in Derry.  

TD McKane and Son Ltd have been appointed to carry out the works, which will include extending and redesigning the car park off Browning Drive, as well as the creation of a new pedestrian entrance linked directly to the Peace Tree sculpture in Ebrington. 

The Department for Communities have provided grant funding of over £183,000 and a further £25,000 funding is being contributed by the Executive Office towards the circa £210,000 upgrade to the car park and pedestrian linkages.

Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, said: "My Department is committed to delivering projects which regenerate our urban areas and develop stronger communities. 

"This project contributes to both of these, improving the public realm in the city and enhancing these important community assets for everyone to enjoy."

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council,  Alderman Graham Warke, welcomed the project.

Mayor Warke said: "We are delighted to see a further phase of the regeneration of St Columb's Park. This project will create a direct link between the park and Ebrington.

"It will also complement the forthcoming improvements to the park, including the development of Acorn Farm."

A spokesperson from The Executive Office said: "The redevelopment of the Ebrington site is entering another exciting phase with several major developments opening in the coming months. 

"We see St Columb's Park as the natural partner to Ebrington, particularly with this extension of high quality public realm. TEO is delighted to play a small part in this key partnership project."

Works are due to start later in February and run until May. The car park and some of the paths in the park will be closed during the construction period.

Details will be announced via the Council's social media accounts.

