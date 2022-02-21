Smoother journeys in store for Derry motorists as £1.3million Skeoge Link Road resurfacing work is unveiled

Smoother journeys and less damage to vehicles is the verdict of what the new £1.3million resurfacing of the Skeoge Link road may bring to Derry motorists according to Cllr Brian Tierney.

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon, announced the planned works will commence next Monday on February 28.

The works will start at the Ballyarnett Roundabout and continue westwards to the Buncrana Road Roundabout – a distance of some 2.8 kilometres – and will include the resurfacing of the Buncrana Road Roundabout.

To facilitate the work phased road closures will be required at various times and diversion routes will be sign posted.

During construction access for local residents and businesses will be facilitated with completion of the work expected by May 16, 2022.

Cllr Tierney, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, said: “I’m delighted that SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has delivered this significant investment in our local community.

“This resurfacing work has been badly needed for some time and after I wrote to Minister Mallon and highlighted the issues the poor quality of this road was causing she took swift action.

“This is a very busy road used by both local residents and commuters and this work will result in smoother journeys for drivers with less damage being caused to their vehicle.

“It’s anticipated the work will be completed in May and while I’ve been assured by the department disruption will be kept to a minimum I’d urge people to be patient and to follow diversions at all times.

“This project once again highlights Minister Mallon’s determination to improve the lives of local communities. This is the latest in a line of positive announcements she has made for our area and I’m sure local people will be glad to see this important work completed in the coming months.”

Minister Mallon added: “I am very pleased to be able to announce this investment in this key cross border transport corridor.

“This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area.

“I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: https://www.trafficwatchni.com/twni/