Cllr Harkin: Minister Hargey in danger of providing "divisive two-tier system" for Community and Voluntary workers

A Derry Councillor has claimed that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey “is in danger of promoting a divisive two-tier system in workplaces” within the Community and Voluntary (C&V) sector.

Cllr Shaun Harkin of People Before Profit, who represents the Foyleside ward, said the uplift of £2.1million to the sector from the Department for Communities (DfC) fell short of providing for all C&V workers with some not being covered by the uplift at all.

Mr Harkin accused the Minister of rushing through the uplift without consulting organisations within the sector or the trade unions that C&V workers belong to and stated that Ms Hargey's response to demands for better pay and working conditions was “inadequate”.

He said: “Workers across the Community and Voluntary sector have been tireless in their efforts to protect the vulnerable throughout the pandemic and deserve a real cost of living pay rise and improved terms and conditions.

“However, the announcement by the Communities Minister of a significant uplift for workers in the C&V sector falls well short of what is needed and what workers demand.

“Those workers set to benefit deserve it and a lot more. But for the vast majority it won't undo more than a decade of wage stagnation and the erosion of terms and conditions.

“We have been contacted by many community workers asking why they won't be covered by the uplift.

“The pay increase and improvement in terms only covers a very small number of workers in the C&V sector.

“For example, DfC funds Supporting People projects but none of the workers there will benefit from this announcement.

“The Minister is in danger of promoting a divisive two-tier system in workplaces leading organisations to be concerned about equality challenges and how to secure funding for workers not covered by the uplift.

“The Minister stipulates some DfC funded positions must receive the real living wage but it's just a recommendation for the vast majority of jobs.

“The two per cent wage increase for those workers set to receive an uplift isn't adequate amid a cost of living crisis. The additional non-consolidated seven per cent increase will negatively impact workers on Universal Credit, especially workers accessing childcare.

“The uplift was clearly done in a rush without consultation with organisations in the sector or trade unions representing workers. Following from our proposal, Derry and Strabane Council will now hear directly from Unison Community Branch and Advice Providers.

“C&V workers have been ignored by the Minister and the Executive for more than a decade. The Minister's inadequate response to demands for improved pay and conditions is a sign that pressure is building on the government and employers from workers unwilling to continue to tolerate poor treatment and a lack of respect.

“The turmoil in Stormont is only exposing how workers and those with the least have been failed by an Executive that prioritised elites and the politically-connected.

“No one should wait until after May 5 (Assembly Election) to see if they will get real improvements in pay and treatment. We encourage workers across society to take action now where necessary to see their demands acted upon.”

In response, a DfC spokesperson said: “The Minister engages with community leaders every day and she has listened to their concerns about their ability to improve terms and conditions for their employees over many years. She has taken steps to change that.

“The significant funding package of £2.1m that the Minister announced on December 15, 2021, will enable those organisations directly funded by her Department to improve pay and protections for their employees, something that she believes was long overdue.

“Since this announcement, Minister Hargey has also made available almost half a million pounds for Councils to allow them to follow her lead, as part of her commitment to Community Wealth Building and fair funding principles, by offering similar improvements to salaries, terms and conditions for those community sector workers that they support through the Community Support Programme.

“The Department provided full flexibility for community sector groups, as employers and Councils, as funders, to help ensure equity of treatment for all.

“On December 15, 2021, the Minister committed to continuing to improve conditions for community sector workers through her department’s funding approaches and to using her influence with Councils and all other government funders to encourage them to follow her lead.”