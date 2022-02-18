Search

18 Feb 2022

Derry flights cancelled due to Storm Eunice

Derry airport and airline partner, Loganair, were forced to cancel flights out of City of Derry airport this morning

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

18 Feb 2022 6:57 PM

Flights to Liverpool and Stansted were cancelled ahead of the weather warning however flights to Glasgow and Ryanair's flight to Manchester were able to go ahead.

In a statement announcing the cancellations City of Derry airport said: "Loganair services between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted and Liverpool have been cancelled for tomorrow morning due to adverse weather conditions.
"Any passengers affected by the cancellations will have received a text and/or email from Loganair with further information.
"Thank you for your understanding at this time."

Loganair added: "We regret to inform customers travelling today of further disruption to flights due to adverse weather conditions. 

"If your flight is cancelled, you will receive a text and/or email notification. We kindly ask you to avoid calling the call centre at this time as call volumes are high. 

"We thank you for your patience and understanding."

The current situation is all flights from City of Derry airport have resumed this evening and are due to go ahead as normal tomorrow (February 19).

