Foyle Search and Rescue chosen by New Look NI as Charity Partner 2022

Staff and management from New Look stores across Northern Ireland, and Letterkenny, have chosen Foyle Search and Rescue as their Charity Partner for the year ahead.

Announcing the news, Foyle Search and Rescue said: "We are super excited to announce the new partnership for 2022.

"We would like to thank you all for choosing our charity. We are really looking forward to supporting you all with your events and we wish you all the best of luck. Thank you to all the members of the public who donate to New Look with their fundraising."

New Look NI kick started their series of fundraising events over the Valentine's weekend with their Red Valentine events.

Commenting on the charity partnership, Sue Fairley, Head Of Quality at New Look said: "New Look are delighted to be working with Foyle Search and Rescue.

"We are channeling our efforts to partner with local charities this year and we will give our resources to raise awareness, and support fundraising to help support the communities we are part of in the Derry region. This is part of our Kind to Our Core commitments."