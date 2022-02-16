Search

16 Feb 2022

Durkan: Rent freeze shows the power Minister Hargey has - now she must use it to help more people in need

DUP dangerously undermining power sharing says Derry MLA

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan: "I would urge the Minister to use her powers to do more to ease the financial burden on vulnerable individuals."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

16 Feb 2022 5:32 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, says the rent freeze imposed by the Communities Minister shows that she has the power to do more for those in need.

While he welcomed Deirdre Hargey's decision to freeze Housing Executive rent levels for 2022/23, which will ease the burden of tenants in the face of the cost of living crisis, he said that the move demonstrates more could be done by her.

Mr Durkan, who is the SDLP's Communities Spokesperson, urged Ms Hargey to do more to protect struggling households, including greater support for mortgage interest payments.

He said: “The rent cap afforded to Housing Executive tenants is a welcome step from the Minister and will provide some security for individuals and families in the year ahead.

“I am cognisant however that soaring energy prices and the cost of living crisis is impacting every household. This rent freeze only applies to the Housing Executive meaning that other tenants within the social housing sector from other housing associations, won’t benefit from this protection.

“Arguably private renters and homeowners are among the most adversely impacted by the current financial climate. Many of these households will have found themselves locked out of support packages to date – these are the sectors which desperately need stability through rent caps and mortgage support.

“What Minister Hargey’s move on rent caps does highlight, is the power she holds to protect struggling households. Myself and others have been urging the Minister to do more and this provision will help, but she must go further.

“The Minister has the power to provide support for mortgage interest, but despite urging action on this matter since 2020, she has failed to establish protections for homeowners.

“I would urge the Minister to use her powers to do more to ease the financial burden on vulnerable individuals and their families, who are being pushed further into poverty.

“People are barely scraping by, the need a robust framework of protections now. They can’t afford dither and delay when people being forced to make a ream of tough decisions on a daily basis; keeping lights off, opting for an extra blanket to save gas or excluding items from their food shop. The tough decisions these people face need proactive efforts from the Minister.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson, backed Minister Hargey and hailed the rent freeze as good news for ordinary people and working families.

She said: “I welcome the rent freeze for people living in Housing Executive homes.

“Working families are struggling with the rising cost of living, and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up to support them.

“We understand the pressure that ordinary families are under with spiraling energy costs and trying to put food on the table, this announcement will keep money in their pockets.

“I want to reiterate Minister Hargey’s call on Housing Associations to support their tenants by also announcing a freeze on their rents.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media