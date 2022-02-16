Durkan: Rent freeze shows the power Minister Hargey has - now she must use it to help more people in need

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, says the rent freeze imposed by the Communities Minister shows that she has the power to do more for those in need.

While he welcomed Deirdre Hargey's decision to freeze Housing Executive rent levels for 2022/23, which will ease the burden of tenants in the face of the cost of living crisis, he said that the move demonstrates more could be done by her.

Mr Durkan, who is the SDLP's Communities Spokesperson, urged Ms Hargey to do more to protect struggling households, including greater support for mortgage interest payments.

He said: “The rent cap afforded to Housing Executive tenants is a welcome step from the Minister and will provide some security for individuals and families in the year ahead.

“I am cognisant however that soaring energy prices and the cost of living crisis is impacting every household. This rent freeze only applies to the Housing Executive meaning that other tenants within the social housing sector from other housing associations, won’t benefit from this protection.

“Arguably private renters and homeowners are among the most adversely impacted by the current financial climate. Many of these households will have found themselves locked out of support packages to date – these are the sectors which desperately need stability through rent caps and mortgage support.

“What Minister Hargey’s move on rent caps does highlight, is the power she holds to protect struggling households. Myself and others have been urging the Minister to do more and this provision will help, but she must go further.

“The Minister has the power to provide support for mortgage interest, but despite urging action on this matter since 2020, she has failed to establish protections for homeowners.

“I would urge the Minister to use her powers to do more to ease the financial burden on vulnerable individuals and their families, who are being pushed further into poverty.

“People are barely scraping by, the need a robust framework of protections now. They can’t afford dither and delay when people being forced to make a ream of tough decisions on a daily basis; keeping lights off, opting for an extra blanket to save gas or excluding items from their food shop. The tough decisions these people face need proactive efforts from the Minister.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson, backed Minister Hargey and hailed the rent freeze as good news for ordinary people and working families.

She said: “I welcome the rent freeze for people living in Housing Executive homes.

“Working families are struggling with the rising cost of living, and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up to support them.

“We understand the pressure that ordinary families are under with spiraling energy costs and trying to put food on the table, this announcement will keep money in their pockets.

“I want to reiterate Minister Hargey’s call on Housing Associations to support their tenants by also announcing a freeze on their rents.”