16 Feb 2022

Altnagelvin Cardiac Ward receives donation from couple's 60th wedding anniversary fundraising

Paddy's daughter, Fidelma with her father Paddy, presenting their generous donation

Nicole Lang

16 Feb 2022 6:03 PM

The Cardiac Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital, and the Cardiac Assessment Unit at Omagh Hospital, have received a donation of £600 from Paddy and Jean McGowan and their family from Omagh.

The money was raised in lieu of presents for the couple's 60th wedding anniversary.

Paddy expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the care he received during his stay in Omagh, Altnagelvin and the Royal Victoria Hospital whilst undergoing heart surgery.

Paddy said he "wanted to thank his family and friends for their support during this time."

The couple sent their heartfelt thanks to all those who donated money to this cause.
Dr McGlinchey, from the Department of Cardiology said: “Thank you very much Paddy and family for your kind gesture.

"This is very much appreciated and will benefit patients who receive treatment and care in the CAU here in Omagh Hospital and in Altnagelvin Hospital.”

