Foyle MLA Ferguson: Firmus gas bill hike "a huge blow to workers and families" in Derry

Gas bills in Derry look set to remain high despite Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson meeting with energy suppliers Firmus to try and resolve the issue.

The Sinn Féin representative sat down with Firmus officials to challenge the 33.57 per cent increase to energy tariffs that is set to kick in later this month.

This latest rise comes on top of the one that came in last December that saw an increase of 38.18 per cent – a whopping 71.75 per cent in total.

With 30 per cent of Derry's residents currently living below the poverty line, it is feared that the massive hike will put more of the city's citizens in greater financial peril.

Ms Ferguson pointed out to Firmus the effects that this would have on her constituents but the energy supplier insisted the gas bill rise will go ahead.

She said: “Spiraling global energy prices and rising living costs are placing a huge burden on already struggling workers and families.

“We have met with Firmus Energy to challenge extortionate hikes to gas prices in the city over recent months.

“We made it clear to Firmus that recent hikes to gas prices – which amount to over seventy percent – are a huge blow to workers and families across the city.

“Ordinary people are already struggling with a rising cost of living and these hikes are a result of global energy prices spiraling out of control.

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA, Ciara Ferguson

“Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up and delivered an extra £200 payment to help over 280,000 people to heat their homes.

“More needs to be done. The British government has the money to increase support for people and I am reiterating the call on them to scrap VAT on energy bills to immediately cut household costs.

“They should also introduce a windfall tax on energy companies who are making huge profits with the money raised being redirected towards tackling fuel poverty and supporting families.

“This has been a difficult winter for many families, and we need to look at all measures to try to limit the impact and ensure people can heat their homes and put food on the table.

“More needs to be done to support people, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has stepped up to provide support to hundreds of thousands of families, the British government needs to play its part now and take action.”

The Derry News contacted Firmus who told us that they “had no option” but to enforce a further hike in gas bills.

A Firmus spokesperson said: “We fully understand the difficult position many are in with the continued increases in the cost of living.

“Unfortunately, due to sustained high prices in wholesale gas markets we have had no option but to make a further increase in our gas tariffs.

“This is not just a Firmus issue, but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom are affected by the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale gas and energy costs.

“Regrettably, we, in Northern Ireland, are at the mercy of the global wholesale gas market and are unable to influence these prices.”

The Derry News asked what Firmus themselves were doing to try and source cheaper supplies of gas.

While they did not answer this question, they did state that they were working directly with the Department of Communities on their emergency payment scheme which residents in Derry and the North can apply for up to £200 to help them with their bills.

The spokesperson added: “We understand the pressure this will have on the most vulnerable. That’s why we are directly contributing to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need and we will continue to do so. If any of our customers feel that they require additional support please contact us directly to see how we can help.

“Firmus energy is providing both financial and administrative support to the Department for Communities scheme. This scheme is providing invaluable support to those most in need of financial assistance within the communities we serve.

“The Department of Communities is delivering this scheme in partnership with Bryson Energy who are appropriately positioned to ensure those most in need of this assistance are in receipt of support.”

The Derry News asked Firmus if their financial contribution to the Department of Communities scheme would not be better served going straight to their customers to help alleviate the burden of paying high bills.

Again, Firmus did not respond to the question only adding that: “Customers who need advice on their natural gas bills or direct debit payments should contact the Firmus energy customer services team on 0330 024 9000.

“Our telephone lines are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For free and independent advice on how to save energy please contact NI Energy Advice Line on 0800 111 4455.”