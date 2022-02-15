Foyle MLA Durkan: Derry-Cork Friendship Alliance could bring benefits to city

A proposal of friendship between Derry and Cork has been given a warm reception by Foyle SDLP MLA, Mark H Durkan.

Mr Durkan was speaking after Colm Burke, the TD for the Cork North Central constituency in the Republic of Ireland had recommended a formal Friendship Alliance between the two cities.

The Fine Gael member of the Dáil in Dublin suggested that councils in both cities should establish a broad-based committee to begin the process of building an alliance as the work of reconciliation and peace building continues on the island of Ireland.

He also stated that such a bond for the two second cities of both the North and the South could have huge economic and social benefits for the two second cities.

A plan that Mr Durkan insisted was worth investigating given how much the government in the Republic of Ireland has done to promote regional economies compared to the lower levels of delivery of investment that the administration in Stormont has provided towards Derry and the North West.

“As a city and a place, we always look to establish relationships and partnerships with other people and places,” said Mr Durkan.

“There are plenty of similarities between Derry and Cork – despite the geographical distance between them.

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan

“I'm keen to explore any opportunities that exist for partnership and working with other places and seeing what benefits they can bring to Derry and the people here.

“What we have seen in the Republic is that the government there has actually done a lot more in terms of trying to promote a regional economic balance compared to governments here in the North.

“That's why I think it's important that we look at other areas and how they have used the tools available to their government to increase their attractiveness and prosperity.

“We have to learn from other places. It seems, sadly, that in Northern Ireland, a historic neglect of the North West is undeniable. That's despite the best efforts of parties like the SDLP and others to address that.

“We have seen some progress in recent years, which hasn't been helped by the stop-start nature of politics here. Over the past fifteen years, people on the ground have seen nowhere near enough in terms of delivery – be that in terms of infrastructure, the economy, education and the list goes on.

“One thing that they do have in the south is that they have it in statute that foreign direct investment can be directed to places outside of Dublin – which has been transformational for the economies of some of the cities in the south.

“Whereas, in Northern Ireland, sadly Invest NI promotes the Belfast and Greater Belfast areas. There really needs to be a change, in terms of how they do that work.

“Invest NI needs to start looking at places where there are tremendous opportunities and Derry's a place that's very attractive for businesses in terms of the rich supply of talent that we have there.

“We, as a border region, have been impacted particularly negatively by Brexit. However, through working across the island, there are still opportunities for us to benefit from European funding and they need to be explored and exploited to bring benefits to Derry.

“I have to say that I don't know Mr Burke. But you can be sure if someone from Cork is spotting opportunities of partnership and of working with Derry, then we do have a product that's attractive to people. Any such arrangement would have to be mutually beneficial.”

Mr Burke insisted that the initiative could be funded not only by the Shared Island Fund but, given the North's unique access to the EU via the post-Brexit Protocol, also by European Union funding as well.

He said: “One hundred years on from partition and almost 25 years from the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, we need to realise that peace on our island must never be taken for granted.

“Brexit has introduced a new element of instability into politics of Ireland and the United Kingdom. Each generation has a responsibility to continue the work of reconciliation and peace making between all people on this island.

“On the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the ongoing trauma associated with that horrific event and the years of violence which followed, we in the Republic of Ireland have a responsibility to reach out the hand of friendship to the people of Northern Ireland.

Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central, Colm Burke

“As part of a Shared Island approach I believe that Cork City Council should enter into discussions with Derry City & Strabane District Council with a view to establishing a Friendship Alliance between the two cities. Cork is the second city in the Republic and Derry is the second city in Northern Ireland; there is a certain symmetry about the two cities establishing a Friendship Alliance.

“This should involve the full spectrum of political, business, social, cultural, educational and sporting organisations in both regions.

“Funding to undertake the widest possible consultation across both regions could be provided by the Shared Island Fund.

“A cross-border scheme of this nature would also attract EU funding and support. The consultation process should lead to a formal agreement between the two city regions on a shared programme of engagement and the establishment of an implementation and governance structure to make the Friendship Alliance a working and living reality.

“If the Lord Mayor of Cork and Cork City Council took the initiative, I am sure the people of Cork would respond with enthusiasm and generosity to a proposal of this nature. I am also confident that Derry and its people would welcome such an initiative, as we continue the important work of peacebuilding on this island.”

Derry City & Strabane District Council stated that while they have yet to receive any formal approach from anyone regarding a Friendship Alliance, having already engaged positively with Cork via the Learning Cities Network, they would be open to exploring any future opportunities.

A spokesperson for the Council said; “Derry City and Strabane District Council promotes partnership working across a range of strategic areas including education, tourism and investment, and has established extremely positive working relationships with a number of cities with shared interests including Donegal, Dublin, London and Boston.

“Through the Learning Cities Network we already engage with Cork, Dublin, Belfast and Limerick as part of an agreement to work together and provide mutual support to help deliver on the vision of a Learning City for all citizens.

“While Council has not received any communications regarding a Friendship Alliance, we will continue with the positive work to share learnings and resources with all our partners and to explore future opportunities to engage on key issues.”

However, Cork City Council said that the process of exploring a possible link-up with Derry was being explored with a report due out in a few weeks time due to be submitted to them.

A spokesperson said: “Cork City Council are actively exploring the possible for a Friendship Alliance between our two cities.

“We have much in common and a closer working relationship would be an excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge and to grow our mutual potential.

“A motion was submitted to Council on the matter on Monday, February 14 and a report to Council is due in the coming weeks.”