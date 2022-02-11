Culmore Post Office to close indefinitely alongside Centra

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan, says it is "unthinkable" that Culmore and the surrounding area are to be left without Post Office services
The Post Office at Centra Culmore will close indefinitely from Tuesday March 1.
The news comes after the shop in Culmore, now known as Centra Culmore, is set to stop trading on March 3 this year.
SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan, expressed his concern at the news: "It's unthinkable that the Culmore area would be left without Post Office services.
"The SDLP are working to ensure not only that Post Office services are retained in Culmore but also expanded."
The store that hosts the Post Office, which has been trading for well over 30 years now, has passed through various owners and franchises.
After the news, The Post Office said: "Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the branch will be closing temporarily on Tuesday March 1 2022 at 16:00.
"I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.
"In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited."
SDLP Councillor, Angela Dobbins, had previously voiced her sadness about the stores closure and said the Post Office "plays a vital role in the community."
Ms Dobbins said: "I am hopeful that further negotiations will allow the Post Office and its services to remain within Culmore for the people of Culmore and surrounding area."
Musgrave group, owners of Centra, had previously said: "We are engaging with the post office and the branch at the site will remain open in the short-term."
