Search

11 Feb 2022

Culmore Post Office to close indefinitely alongside Centra

Mark H Durkan, says it is "unthinkable" that Culmore area to be left without Post Office

Mark H Durkan

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan, says it is "unthinkable" that Culmore and the surrounding area are to be left without Post Office services

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Feb 2022 6:15 PM

The Post Office at Centra Culmore will close indefinitely from Tuesday March 1.

The news comes after the shop in Culmore, now known as Centra Culmore, is set to stop trading on March 3 this year.

SDLP MLA for Foyle, Mark H Durkan, expressed his concern at the news: "It's unthinkable that the Culmore area would be left without Post Office services.

"The SDLP are working to ensure not only that Post Office services are retained in Culmore but also expanded."

The store that hosts the Post Office, which has been trading for well over 30 years now, has passed through various owners and franchises.

After the news, The Post Office said: "Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the branch will be closing temporarily on Tuesday March 1 2022 at 16:00.

"I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

"In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited."

SDLP Councillor, Angela Dobbins, had previously voiced her sadness about the stores closure and said the Post Office "plays a vital role in the community."

Ms Dobbins said: "I am hopeful that further negotiations will allow the Post Office and its services to remain within Culmore for the people of Culmore and surrounding area."

Musgrave group, owners of Centra, had previously said: "We are engaging with the post office and the branch at the site will remain open in the short-term."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media