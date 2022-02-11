Derry's School of Music to host MozART workshop

The School of Music in Derry is to host a workshop led by the MozART Group who will also be performing as part of the school's upcoming Gala concert.

The world famous MozART Group will perform in concert on Saturday March 5 in St Columb’s Cathedral at 7:30pm.

MozART Group is a cabaret and comedy string quartet based in Warsaw, Poland, known for its unique approach to classical music.

Prior to the concert, there will be a workshop that will take place in the assembly hall of Foyle College and will begin at 2:30pm on March 5.

The School of Music would like to reach out to the community by opening this workshop to everyone – not just School of Music students.

The School of Music was founded in September 2019 by Nicky Morton and Louis Fields.

It is now home to over 260 students learning piano, organ, guitar, singing, violin, viola, cello, clarinet, saxophone, flute, harp and musical theory.

Founder Nicky Morton said: "The school is very much cross community, cross border and cross cultural in its approach.

"It is also intergenerational with our youngest student aged six, and the oldest 78 years old.

"The 17 current tutors are all local musicians who want to give something back to the community - many of whom are graduates from Ulster University and still perform and play at the highest level.

"As well as the primary function of providing music lessons to our students, the School of Music has a strong desire to deliver musical enjoyment and fun to the local community.

"In the past, we have provided carols and Christmas songs in local care homes, worked alongside local primary schools to offer bursaries to local children who may come from what is deemed ‘socially and economically deprived areas’ and cannot afford the price of a year’s worth of music lessons."

The School of Music attracts well known and professional artists to perform for the School of Music community every March. They provide tutors to local schools to provide workshops. These schools include St Joseph’s Secondary School, Fountain Primary School, Thornhill College and Foyle College.

Nicky continued: "The workshop is an opportunity for our young people to meet the world famous MozART Group performers.

"They will join in on musical games and activities with the group. Not only is this workshop open to the School of Music students, but we would like to open it up to the wider community.

"The workshop is free of charge. It is predominantly aimed at primary and secondary school students. However, the MozART Group has said it will also benefit adults so all children and adults of all abilities are most welcome to the workshop, and to the School of Music in general.

"We hope that this concert inspires our students about the possibilities and opportunities that music can give you.

"We hope that students can see the school of music as a platform to develop and steer their musical career.

"Our Roy Adams Memorial Piano Scholar, Ava McGinn will also perform before the MozART Group takes to the stage.

"Roy was an extremely well known and talented pianist and organist from the city. Above all else - he was a true gentleman and always supported the School of Music.

"Unfortunately, Roy is no longer with us but his legacy lives on. We are most grateful to Roy's son, Adrian, and his wife, Liz, who sponsor the scholarship each year.

"This allows the scholar- this year it is Ava- to receive free piano lessons and books to develop her talent.

"The School of Music does not receive any funding and therefore we are most grateful to our sponsors and donors who have so generously supported us over the years - without which we simply would fail to exist."

If you would like the chance to meet with MozART Group in person, and enjoy their workshop, you can sign up for free at www.stcolumbsschoolofmusic. com/events.

To purchase your ticket- £20 each- for the 7:30pm concert in the Cathedral, please visit www. stcolumbsschoolofmusic.com/ events