Search

11 Feb 2022

Sinn Féin's Duffy insists Derry's ratepayers have been protected as Council strikes lowest rates increase since 1974

Sinn Féin's Duffy insists Derry's ratepayers have been protected as Council strikes lowest rates increase since 1974

Cllr Sandra Duffy: "We felt it was important to make every effort to keep the rates as low as possible."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

11 Feb 2022 5:11 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Council Group Leader, Sandra Duffy, has said that the Council has been able to protect ratepayers by striking an historically low rate for the second year running.

Following confirmation that rates will rise by 1.81 per cent, Cllr Duffy, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, said additional funds from the Stormont Executive had been crucial in avoiding a much bigger increase.

Cllr Duffy also insisted that given the 15 per cent rise that had once been expected when the pandemic first hit two years ago, keeping this increase to one as low as possible was achieved in large part due to funding support to the tune of £15million from the Executive that was put in place when the Covid outbreak began.

She said: “For the second year running, we have been able to strike the lowest rates increase since 1974 which is quite incredible given that less than two years ago we were envisaging a 15 percent increase to cope with the impact of Covid-19.

“That would have been intolerable given the cost of living crisis facing so many workers and families, so we felt it was important to make every effort to keep the rates as low as possible.

“This has been achieved in large part due to £15million of Executive support since the Covid crisis began, including the provision of an additional £1.86million within this year’s Rates Support Grant allocation, enabling us to again strike a rate as close to zero as possible without reducing council services or impacting on council jobs.

“The 1.81 per cent rates rise, which also takes into account the regional rates freeze by Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy, will allow our council to maintain the delivery of frontline services at current levels, protect the jobs of those council workers delivering those services and also ensures we can cover the statutory pay rises which are currently being negotiated with the trade unions.

“It protects funding for projects such as the rebuild of Templemore and Riversdale Sports Complexes and safeguards match funding for our City Deal tourism and city centre regeneration projects which will create hundreds of jobs over the coming years.

“It also ensures we can proceed with plans for community centres, playparks, greenways and environmental projects across the city and district.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media