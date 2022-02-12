Search

12 Feb 2022

Foyle MLA Ferguson welcomes pay uplift for community welfare advice staff

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson: "Supporting workers and families and delivering better terms and conditions for workers and the living wage is a priority for Sinn Féin."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

12 Feb 2022 9:05 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin's Ciara Ferguson, has welcomed confirmation of pay rises for local welfare advice workers funded by the Department of Communities.

The Foyle MLA was commenting after the local Council was updated on the rollout of the Fair Funding and Salary uplift Programme announced by Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to improve wages in the community and voluntary sector.

Ms Ferguson insisted that the initiative would ensure that workers in that sector would be paid the living wage and that additional support would be provided to allow a salary uplift every year.

She said: “I hugely welcome this initiative by Minister Deirdre Hargey.

“It will allow extra funding to be allocated to community organisations so they can pay at the very least the Real Living wage to staff funded by the Department.

“There will also be additional support provided to allow a two per cent annual salary uplift and an extra one off seven per cent lump sum payment to employees of community organisations funded by the Department for Communities.

“This will be complemented by additional pension and National Insurance support.

“Due to the Department's funding to council for the provision of advice services, councillors at the committee were also able to approve an uplift in the salaries of local advice service workers.

“They were also informed that additional funding would be identified by the department to provide an uplift to workers employed through councils Community Support programme which is also supported by DfC.

“These workers are improving people’s lives, delivering a crucial service and it is only right that this has been recognised by the minister.

“As we tackle this cost-of-living crisis, supporting workers and families and delivering better terms and conditions for workers and the living wage is a priority for Sinn Féin.”

