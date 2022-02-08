Search

08 Feb 2022

'Blue mist' came down on Derryman driving at 140km/h in Donegal

20-year-old gets to keep licence after Judge considered disqualification

The ‘blue mist’ came over a 20-year-old Derryman, who took off from Gardai at a speed of over 140km/h.

Gardaí observed a vehicle acting suspiciously on July 23, 2021 at 9.20pm.

Gardaí followed the vehicle, which took off at speed. The vehicle travelled in excess of 140km/ as it overtook traffic on a couple of continuous white lines.

Jake Carroll, of Thornlea Gardens, Lisaghmore, Derry, was apprehended and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station. Sergeant Jim Collins told Letterkenny District Court that Carroll was ‘co-operative and apologetic’.

Solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher said his client was ‘remorseful’. A driving licence was ‘essential’ to Carroll, who recently completed the ProSocial Driving Programme, Mr Gallagher said.

“He panicked and he put his foot on the accelerator,” Mr Gallagher said. “The blue mist came down.”

Judge Alan Mitchell reduced the charge from dangerous driving to one of careless driving. Carroll was fined €150 and given six months to pay while he will receive five penalty points.

“That’s only seven to go before he’s off the road for six months,” Judge Mitchell said.

Judge Mitchell added that he had considered disqualifying Carroll, but gave the accused a reprieve.

