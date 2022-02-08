Derry Against Fuel Poverty to host rally in Guildhall Square

A rally has been organised by new group, Derry Against Fuel Poverty, in Derry's Guildhall Square this Saturday (February 12) at 1pm.

Campaigner and founder of the group's page, Sinead Quinn, is urging people to support the rally to stand against the surge in fuel and living costs.

Sinead said: "People in Derry, and further afield, have been really struggling to get to grips with the cost of living increases now for well over a year.

"We were forced to absorb three gas price increases by Firmus in 2021 with a fiercely unwelcome fourth slated for February 24.

"Cumulatively, by the time the February 24 price increase kicks in, Firmus Gas customers in Derry will have been confronted with a 194 per cent price hike inside twelve months.

"This means that, on average, people will have had to find an additional £70 a month to heat their homes from one winter until the next.

"That is, on average, an extra £800 per year to heat their homes. It is absolutely scandalous and an impossible task for many.

"Electricity providers too have jumped on the price increase bandwagon during the past year.

"Customers of local company Click Energy saw a rise per month for three months back-to-back last Autumn meaning their electricity increased by 43 per cent for those customers.

"Although local customers can switch electricity suppliers, unlike gas customers, it can be hard to keep up with which offer is most beneficial long-term in spite of the existence of comparison websites.

"Let’s not forget that petrol and diesel prices too have soared and the cost of food and household groceries have also seen seemingly arbitrary price hikes.

"Own brand products are being taken off the shelves by large multinational supermarkets meaning that people on a low income have little option but to buy more expensive products."

Jack Monroe, the popular anti-poverty campaigner, recently announced that, “This time last year, the cheapest rice at the same supermarket was 45p for a kilogram bag. Today, it’s £1 for 500g."

That is a 344 per cent price increase as it hits the poorest and most vulnerable.

Sinead continued: "The bills are figuratively piling up and people, in work and out of work, have nowhere to turn for support. The most frightening thing is that we are being told this will continue well into 2023.

"It should be said that in stark comparison to household bills skyrocketing, wages in the Derry area remain consistently low and significantly lower than in other areas of the North.

"The Northern Ireland Statistics Agency Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings showed that, in 2021, the weekly gross wages of people working in the Derry City and Strabane District were almost 12 per cent lower than the NI median and a shocking 25 per cent lower than their Belfast counterparts.

"In a recent Derry Trade Union Council survey it was found that 73 per cent of local workers struggled to pay their bills.

"The people of Derry are worth so much more than this. The notably low wages paid by local employers is exceedingly unacceptable at a time when, for example, according to the Utilities Regulator Market Overview, gas customers in Derry have been paying 35 per cent more than than the Greater Belfast area on average per year to heat their homes.

"Gas customers in the Greater Belfast area have a choice of two suppliers, Derry do not.

"Gas prices in Derry are currently 54.58 per cent above the GB default tariff cap as it stands today and 6.68 per cent higher than the Bord Gais standard gas tariff in the south of Ireland.

"Whilst we realise that people all over are struggling to cope, and stand in solidarity with anyone suffering as a result of the cost of living crisis, what have poor Derry people done to deserve this extra burden?

"The entire NI Executive are well aware of the historically low wages paid in this city and have known for several months that people, in work and out of work, would not be able to budget their way through such massive hikes in household necessities.

"Even though the First and Deputy First Minister have resigned, the Assembly is still in place. Novel solutions need to be found to protect the people from the worst of the cost of living crisis and quickly.

"Countries like France, Spain, Germany and Italy have already shown a plethora of ways in which positive action can be taken in the interests of the people.

"We are calling for people to come along, bring their kids and make lots of noise.

"This is the first in a series of rallies that Derry Against Fuel Poverty intend to hold in Derry in the coming week.

"We are a group that came together organically as we are disturbed by the cost of living crisis and the lack of real political will to do anything concrete and sufficient.

"We ask that people put political allegiances aside and do right by the people of Derry by putting the issue first. It is about time the people of Derry were put first."

For more information on the group and upcoming rallies, the group can be found on Facebook by searching for Derry Against Fuel Poverty.