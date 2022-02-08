Foyle MP Eastwood: Phase three of Derry railway line "has the potential to be transformational for people in our city"

Foyle MP and SDLP Leader, Colum Eastwood, has stated that progress on phase three of the Derry railway line “has the potential to be transformational for people in our city and right across the North West”.

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the completion of the feasibility study for phase three today.

Minister Mallon ordered the feasibility study to get the improvement works on the Derry to Coleraine rail line back on track and has ring-fenced funding so the work can take place as soon as viably possible.

Funding has also been allocated for a further study to examine options of new halts and associated park-and-ride facilities at Strathfoyle, Eglinton/City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly as well as the possibility of introducing half-hourly services from Derry.

Mr Eastwood said: “This long-promised project has the potential to be transformational for people in our city and right across the North West.

“This railway line has been in dire need of an upgrade for many years and anytime we appeared close to making some new obstacle would present itself to get in the way of this vital work.

“Since becoming Minister, Nichola Mallon has been determined to deliver for people right across the North and thanks to her hard work we are now closer than ever to seeing this key infrastructure project being realised.

“Many people travel this route every day to commute to work, university, to socialise and visit friends and family and when it’s delivered it will make a huge difference to the lives of local people.”

The SDLP's MLAs for Foyle, Mark H Durkan and Sinéad McLaughlin, also welcomed the announcement.

Mr Durkan said: “The delivery of this project will not only make it easier for people from Derry to travel to other parts of the North, it will have huge benefits in our fight to tackle the climate crisis.

“By making it easier for people to choose to leave their own vehicles at home and use public transport it will reduce congestion and the harmful emissions that many of our vehicles produce.

“It follows on from her recent announcement that Derry will have the first zero emission bus fleet in the North.”

“Tackling the climate crisis is the biggest challenge humanity faces in the coming years and while some of our politicians drag their feet, SDLP Minister Mallon has led the way on this issue within the Executive. In the absence of dedicated climate legislation in the North, Minister Mallon has taken the initiative and begun the process of greening our public transport to benefit both people and our environment.”

Ms McLaughlin added: “Derry needs improved public transport connectivity as a core part of our drive to attract higher levels of investment into our city and the wider North West region.

“Since taking office, Minister Mallon has worked tirelessly to strengthen the transport infrastructure by increasing investment. Improvements like these will be key as we work to see our city realise its potential.

“Improved public transport links will also make it easier for people to visit our city, whether it be for work, tourism or to shop in and patronise our many first-rate establishments.

“Derry is primed for growth and investment like this is going to be crucial if we are to build on recent success like our City Deal.”

Councillor Brian Tierney who represents the Ballyarnett ward for the SDLP, stated that Minister Mallon's announcement showed that while other parties such as the DUP were seeking to “collapse the Executive”, he insisted that his party “gets on with the job”.

He said: “This latest announcement from SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon follows on from a number of key investment announcements she had made for our city which will enhance our transport links, improve our roads and make them safer and help in our fight to tackle the climate crisis.

“While other parties seek to collapse the Executive when they don’t get their own way or call for an early election despite much work still needing to be done,

“SDLP Minister Mallon gets on with the job and even in the midst of instability delivers projects like this to make life better for our communities.”