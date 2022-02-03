First Minister quitting "will have a catastrophic impact on victims and survivors" of abuse, says Survivors Chairperson McCourt

The resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister “will have a catastrophic impact on victims and survivors” of historical institutional abuse, says the Chairperson of the North West branch of the Survivors group.

Jon McCourt stated that due to Mr Givan of the DUP vacating the office of First Minister, the apology that victims were expecting next month will now not take place.

That means this would be the second time that victims are to be let down by the State. The political squabbling inside Stormont that led to the Executive's collapse in 2017 meant that the Historical Institutional Abuse Report's release date was delayed.

When it was released, the Report revealed that physical and sexual abuse of children in the care of the State of Northern Ireland had been taking place from 1922 to 1995.

Last November, remaining survivors of that abuse were awarded a £26million pay-out by Mr Givan in his capacity as First Minister who assured victims that an official apology would soon be forthcoming.

Mr McCourt insisted that the apology needed to be made as planned and for victims to “not be seen as another casualty of political opportunism”.

He said: “The resignation from Paul Given will have a huge impact on victims and survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse.

“They have been awaiting the long delayed public apology that was scheduled to take place on March 11, 2022. Once again they will find themselves let down by government on the timely fulfilment of a commitment.

“This is a repeat of the delay to the release of the Historical Institutional Abuse Report, caused with the collapse of the last Executive in January 2017.

“There is no alternative acceptable to those abused, while ultimately in the care of the State, than an apology from the highest office of the State, therefore the joint office of the First and Deputy First Minister.

“Both the First and Deputy First Ministers have promised this, they are obligated in law to deliver it and they committed to it on the fifth anniversary of the publication of the Historical Institutional Abuse Report and its recommendations on January 20.

“Further delay on the essential delivery of the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Report will have a catastrophic impact on victims and survivors particularly on the many vulnerable and elderly.

“The State, that bears ultimate responsibility for overseeing a system in which many were abused, now abuses the trust that has been placed in it, to resolve, repair, remember and apologise for the harm and damage caused.

“The promised apology needs to be delivered by the First and Deputy First Minister and not be seen as another casualty of political opportunism.

“We are calling for urgent discussions with government and The Executive Office to find a way forward that meets the expectations of Victims and Survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse.”

Meanwhile, SDLP Foyle MLA, Sinéad McLaughlin has said victims of historical institutional abuse (HIA) are distraught at the prospect of an official state apology being cancelled.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin: “There is a deep sense of hurt, anger and betrayal”

Representatives of victims’ groups contacted Ms McLaughlin today and told her the prospect of the apology being cancelled was extremely distressing for those affected.

Executive Office Committee chair Ms McLaughlin said: “There is a deep sense of hurt, anger and betrayal today among HIA victims and survivors at the prospect of the official state apology they have spent years fighting for being cancelled so the DUP can make a pathetic, last ditch attempt to shore up their plummeting popularity.

“These people have been through so much over the years, they have had numerous false dawns and the idea that this too will be taken from them makes me feel sick to my stomach.

“The fact that it took five years from the publication of the Hart Report to get to this stage is disgraceful in itself, a total failure from the Joint First Ministers and the Executive Office.

“Finally there was light at the end of the tunnel when it was announced last month victims, some of whom had been waiting decades, would finally receive their apology.

“When it was announced Paul Givan was quick to revel in the media spotlight, making countless appearances on television and radio and recognising how momentous it was for victims. Now less than a month later he is cruelly snatching it away from them.

“The actions of the DUP will have far-reaching consequences for everyone in the North, but to compound the hurt and pain of victims and survivors of HIA, some who have been through the worst experiences imaginable and carry the scars with them to this day, is incomprehensible. Paul Givan and his DUP colleagues should hang their heads in shame today.

“I will continue to work with victims and survivors and will do everything in my power to ensure they get the apology they so richly deserve.”