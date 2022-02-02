Heaney welcomes Council's riverfront parking move

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney has welcomed confirmation of a pilot scheme to allow the public to use the council's staff car park along the Queens Quay riverfront outside of council working hours.

Following reports of people using their cars to get to the city and sample the nightlife having difficulty in finding somewhere to park their vehicle, this scheme has been announced to see if the council's own car park can alleviate this issue.

As the Covid restrictions are being removed, more and more people are venturing out to once again experience 'normality' by going to pubs and restaurants and Cllr Heaney hopes the pilot scheme will eventually be upgraded to a more permanent measure.

The Foyleside representative said “We have seen in recent years how busy this area has become with hundreds of citizens using the walkway there night and day and also visiting the many cafes and restaurants in the area.

“At times parking there can be a premium so freeing up these spaces will make it a lot easier for motorists to access the area and increase the overall footfall.

“I look forward to the results of the pilot programme being brought back to committee which will hopefully lead to the public being able to access the spaces on a permanent basis.”