Search

04 Feb 2022

"Cowards" will not disrupt Derry's way of life insists McCready

UUP Councillor hits out at those responsible for a number of bomb hoaxes in the city that included the targeting of a primary school

"Cowards" will not disrupt Derry's way of life insists McCready

Alderman Ryan McCready: "Any individual or group who would engage in such activity has nothing to offer this city or this society."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

02 Feb 2022 11:43 AM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

A Derry councillor has hit out at “cowards” responsible for a number of bomb hoaxes in the city this past week.

Alderman Ryan McCready of the Ulster Unionist Party, who represents the Faughan ward, was at Fountain Primary School who had been victim of a bomb scare hours before the one that saw the Foyleside Shopping Centre evacuated on Tuesday lunchtime.

The school was able to go about the day as normal after an early morning search from the PSNI revealed that the scare was in fact a hoax.

Along with the incident at the Foyleside Shopping Centre, SDLP Foyle MLA, Sinéad McLaughlin's constituency office was victim to a bomb hoax last week.

Alderman McCready posted a video clip on social media site Twitter to condemn those behind the hoaxes.

He said: “I just want to call out those who are doing this and making these phone calls and disrupting our way of life. You are nothing but cowards and I stand up against you.

“I stand with the people of the city and in this school (Fountain Primary) and the pupils, the staff and the parents and guardians.

“I want to reassure them that they can come to their school without fear and intimidation and they have my full support.”

Later on, Alderman McCready stated that those behind the hoaxes had “nothing to offer this city or this society” and insisted that people simply wanted to live their lives as normal.

He added: “Recent days have brought a number of bomb alerts in various parts of the city, and I condemn every single one of them unreservedly.

“This is a very serious issue in our city, seeking to disrupt our way of life. Last week an SDLP office was targeted in the Waterside, today it was a shopping centre and also the Fountain Primary School in the Cityside.

“Any individual or group who would engage in such activity has nothing to offer this city or this society.

“We are all trying to emerge from Covid and get back to some kind of normality. We have to get the local economy back up and running again.

“People want to visit shops and children want to get back to their schools. All they want to do is to lead normal lives and I am committed to working to help them do exactly that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media