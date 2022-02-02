Foyle Search and Rescue receive DAERA cash boost of over £150,000

Foyle Search and Rescue have received a cash boost of just over £150,000 from the Rural Community Rescue Scheme.

The initiative, which is under the umbrella of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will provide £151,554 in total and will go towards a new multi-beam sonar upgrade that will enhance Foyle Search and Rescue's searching capacity.

Following a question put forward by SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, to DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, the Minister confirmed that the money would be heading towards the rescue team's way.

A Foyle Search and Rescue spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce that following a recent application to the DAERA Rural Community Rescue Scheme, we will be receiving funding to help advance our operations and specifically, our sonar capabilities.

“Our sonar team have been researching advances in their field for quite some time and have been specifically looking at multi beam sonar technology in helping to improve our search capability as an organisation.

“This multi beam upgrade would cost a total of £159,000, of which £151,554 will be funded by DAERA. We, as a charity, will fund the remainder.

“We are delighted to have been awarded such a significant investment. It is an incredible step forward for us as a charity and for the local community and we would like to thank DAERA for their support.”

Mr Durkan added: “After stressing the importance of the work Foyle Search and Rescue do in our city and the need for additional funding to secure essential equipment I was delighted to have it confirmed that they will benefit to the tune of over £150,000 from the fund to support vital search and rescue teams.

“Since being established in 1993, Foyle Search and Rescue has saved countless lives of people in distress in our community. Their tireless volunteers give up huge amounts of their own time for training purposes and to monitor the River Foyle for anyone who might need assistance. There are few families in Derry who have not been touched by their work on some occasion.

“Foyle Search and Rescue also play a vital role in reuniting families with loved ones who have sadly passed away and that’s something we’ve seen highlighted numerous times in recent years as a result of the mental health crisis. This much needed closure means so much to families and our city would be truly lost without them.

“The people of Derry have been hugely generous in supporting Foyle Search and Rescue over the years and without their support they would not be able to provide the essential help they offer. I hope this money will alleviate the constant pressure to secure funding and allow Foyle Search and Rescue to continue their vital work for years to come.”

DUP Foyle MLA, Gary Middleton said that he and Minister Poots had visited Foyle Search and Rescue recently to make the case for extra funding.

Mr Poots was clearly impressed going by the funding award and Mr Middleton stated the invested will boost the services that the rescue team provides.

He said: “I recently hosted Minister Edwin Poots on a visit to Foyle Search and Rescue to highlight the amazing work they do on a daily basis and to provide an opportunity to hear first hand from the staff and volunteers.

“The purpose of this visit was also to make the case for additional funding support. I am delighted that Minister Poots has now delivered additional funding support to Foyle Search and Rescue.

“This investment will help to ensure that responders are fully equipped to provide their services as effectively, efficiently and as safely as possible.

“There is no doubt that this funding will also go some way in ensuring the vital service they provide is continued well into the future.

“I pay tribute to all of the staff and volunteers for the work they do each and every day.”