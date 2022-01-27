Derry care assistant helps service user achieve his musical dreams

Conor McDermott, a Care Assistant in GlenOaks Day Centre in Derry, has a huge passion for music and loves incorporating his artistic skills into the daily activities at the Day Centre.

Conor said: “In November 2021, one of our service user’s, James Moreland, was looking to learn how to write a song so we decided together to write a Christmas song.

"Music is a powerful thing and it really brings a room together. It really came at the right time.

"Even though it is a Christmas song, people are saying the message is still important in these times. It can be played all year round because of the message it gives.

"It is a song about even in trying times, be sure to be kind to each other, look after each other, be there for everybody.

"The song is called ‘Fill Our Hearts with Kindness’ and is very personal to James.

“The background to the song is about it being Christmas time, how having family time is more important than presents around the tree, being kind to those around you and how he was looking forward to seeing family who live in different countries as he hasn’t seen them in a long time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a song about hope, it is not just for Christmas, it is a song everyone needs right now, we all need a bit of hope in these times after another hard year.

"James's family are on the record too, I didn't realise how big his family is but we managed," Conor laughed, "We even managed to mention his dogs within the song and James says Merry Christmas at the end too.

"It was James' idea and he wrote it so it was important that he got to finish the song."

Conor and James then decided to get the song professionally recorded and approached Studio 2 in Skeoge and Paddy Nixon, Recording Engineer, spent the afternoon with them making sure the song sounded perfect.

Conor, who has been working at GlenOaks for the last ten months, continued: "Paddy did a stellar job, was very patient and we couldn’t recommend him enough.

"We also wrote the lyrics out, printed them and framed it along with the song burned to a CD and gave the final product to James’s family so they could hear it on Christmas day.

“James has surprised everyone with his incredible songwriting skills.

"It was really enjoyable working with James on this project as it was a first for GlenOaks Day Centre and it has been a wonderful morale boost for all our service users, families and staff.

"I look forward to working with James on more songwriting projects and who knows, James could be the next Ed Sheeran in the future.

"We always want to give a person-led service and try our best to encourage all our service users, including James, to achieve their dreams and show them that nothing is impossible."

John McConnellogue, Manager at GlenOaks Day Care Centre said: “We feel that James, with Conor and Paddy’s guidance, has achieved a momentous amount of fulfilment, merely by realising his own ambition and objective.

"It is a privilege for me as the manager of GlenOaks Day Care Centre to witness the sincere commitment required by all to make this happen.

“It is a remarkable achievement which highlights the possibilities that can be realised by individuals who experience compromised ability, whether physical, neurological or otherwise.

"With the provision of appropriate care, support, encouragement and empowerment, such achievements are not beyond them, anything is possible.

“This achievement will no doubt inspire other individuals to gain confidence in realising their own aspirations and ambitions. Well done James, we are extremely proud of you.”

To listen to Conor and James' song, click on the Western Trust Youtube link: https://youtu.be/EL1rpBwt7bs