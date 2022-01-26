Derry schools celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Catholic Schools are not unique to Northern Ireland. Rather, Catholic schools are part of an international network of Catholic education where 60 million pupils of all faiths and none are welcomed, cherished, and supported to realise their potential and to contribute positively to the Common Good

Catholic schools across Derry and throughout the North are this week joining their peers from across the to celebrate Catholic Schools Week.

The theme for this year's event, running until Sunday next, January 30, is ‘Catholic Schools: Living Life to the full.’

Over the course of the week, schools are hosting Masses, assemblies and activities for pupils, families, parishioners, and the wider community to celebrate the importance and the holistic educational provision of Catholic Schools.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) and the Catholic Schools’ Trustee Service (CSTS) have marked the occasion with the launch of the Catholic Schools’ Ethos Paper.

This publication sets out the principles of Catholic education and future vision for Catholic Schools.

Speaking at the launch Bishop Donal McKeown, chairperson of CCMS and CSTS said the paper articulated the future vision of Catholic education, its ethos, and values. He added: “Today’s children and young people are growing up in an increasingly complex world.

“The ministry and message of Christ is the foundation for all Catholic Schools. Cardinal James Hickey of Washington (b.1920-d.2004) was quoted as saying ‘We educate communities, not because they are Catholic but because we are!’ Catholic schools contribute to the pursuit of excellence within education, whilst remaining faithful to their distinctive culture, vision, and approach.

“They listen, encourage constructive dialogue, and support the development of mutual understanding; in so doing, they enhance local communities and provide the opportunity for holistic growth.”

Gerry Campbell, chief executive of CCMS, said: The paper communicates the underlying philosophy and characteristics of Catholic education, that is, to promote the dignity and worth of every human person; the purpose, value and relationship between education, family, community; and the purpose and meaning of life itself.

"Pupils who attend Catholic Schools receive a stimulating, holistic, high-quality academic experience in a supportive environment. Over the past 5 years, examination data shows that Catholic maintained school outcomes remain well above the average for non-selective schools.

"The degree to which Catholic schools continue to attract such a significant percentage of the school age population is testament to the quality of the educational provision in those schools.

Fintan Murphy, chief executive of the Catholic Schools Trustee Service, said he was 'privileged' to have worked on the production of the paper with colleagues.

He added: It is designed to provide a clear articulation of the ethos and vision which is the foundation of Catholic education. In striving to deliver this challenging vision our Catholic Schools continually review and develop their capacity for diversity, academic excellence, and achievement for all.”