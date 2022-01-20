Tierney encourages people of Derry to have their say on housing crisis

SDLP councillor, Brian Tierney, is encouraging people in Derry to have their say on the current housing crisis.

Cllr Tierney, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, has launched a survey to gather views on the current wait for social housing and social housing improvement works and adaptions.

As of June 2021, there were 4593 applicants on social housing waiting lists in Foyle and 3380 in housing stress.

Yet in 2020/21, there were only 206 social houses built in Foyle in 2020/21. According to the SDLP, at this rate, it would take 22 years to clear the waiting list.

Cllr Tierney said: “Derry is no stranger to housing issues. Throughout our existence the SDLP has been fighting to ensure proper housing provision for people in this city and despite the progress made we once again find ourselves in the grip of a housing crisis.

“We have thousands of people currently on our social housing waiting lists, with few new houses being built each year.

“People are being forced to spend years living in with family members or in expensive rented accommodation hoping that one day they will have a home of their own.

“It’s not just Derry – we are seeing a housing crisis across these islands. People are unable to access social and affordable housing and little is being done to increase the building of new homes or to free up unused properties to get people off these waiting lists.

“Working in a busy constituency office I regularly hear from families that are at the end of their tether with their housing situations. Many have spent so long on a waiting list that they have given up hope of ever being allocated a home.

“In an attempt to drill down on this issue I have launched a Derry Housing Survey to allow people to share their experiences and challenges to help inform decision making going forward.

“The survey is not solely aimed at those struggling to access a home. For those lucky enough to be allocated a home the issues don’t end there.

“People have reported having to wait months and even years for essential improvement works to be carried out and many people with disabilities and illnesses are living in homes not fit for purpose due to adaption work not being carried out.

“We also want to hear people’s views on the points system on which social housing is allocated. Many feel the current system is not fit for purpose and is open to discrimination while excluding people who are badly in need based on certain criteria.

“If we collect as much information as possible then we can use it to highlight the scale of the issues affecting people in our city and urge the Sinn Féin-DUP led Executive to take action and deliver for the people of Derry.”

Cllr Tierney’s petition can be viewed online at: https://www.sdlp.ie/housing_derry_survey