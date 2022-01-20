Search

20 Jan 2022

Tierney encourages people of Derry to have their say on housing crisis

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney to be the next Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council

Cllr Brian Tierney: "We have thousands of people currently on our social housing waiting lists, with few new houses being built each year."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

20 Jan 2022

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP councillor, Brian Tierney, is encouraging people in Derry to have their say on the current housing crisis.

Cllr Tierney, who represents the Ballyarnett ward, has launched a survey to gather views on the current wait for social housing and social housing improvement works and adaptions.

As of June 2021, there were 4593 applicants on social housing waiting lists in Foyle and 3380 in housing stress.

Yet in 2020/21, there were only 206 social houses built in Foyle in 2020/21. According to the SDLP, at this rate, it would take 22 years to clear the waiting list.

Cllr Tierney said: “Derry is no stranger to housing issues. Throughout our existence the SDLP has been fighting to ensure proper housing provision for people in this city and despite the progress made we once again find ourselves in the grip of a housing crisis.

“We have thousands of people currently on our social housing waiting lists, with few new houses being built each year.

“People are being forced to spend years living in with family members or in expensive rented accommodation hoping that one day they will have a home of their own.

“It’s not just Derry – we are seeing a housing crisis across these islands. People are unable to access social and affordable housing and little is being done to increase the building of new homes or to free up unused properties to get people off these waiting lists.

“Working in a busy constituency office I regularly hear from families that are at the end of their tether with their housing situations. Many have spent so long on a waiting list that they have given up hope of ever being allocated a home.

“In an attempt to drill down on this issue I have launched a Derry Housing Survey to allow people to share their experiences and challenges to help inform decision making going forward.

“The survey is not solely aimed at those struggling to access a home. For those lucky enough to be allocated a home the issues don’t end there.

“People have reported having to wait months and even years for essential improvement works to be carried out and many people with disabilities and illnesses are living in homes not fit for purpose due to adaption work not being carried out.

“We also want to hear people’s views on the points system on which social housing is allocated. Many feel the current system is not fit for purpose and is open to discrimination while excluding people who are badly in need based on certain criteria.

“If we collect as much information as possible then we can use it to highlight the scale of the issues affecting people in our city and urge the Sinn Féin-DUP led Executive to take action and deliver for the people of Derry.”

Cllr Tierney’s petition can be viewed online at: https://www.sdlp.ie/housing_derry_survey

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media