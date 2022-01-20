Foyle MLA Ferguson: Poots bound by law on implementing ports checks

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson, has claimed that Edwin Poots knows very well that his approach to port checks would be in contravention of Executive policy.

Ms Ferguson stated that following the introduction of the NI Protocol that came after Brexit, checks at ports had still to be fully implemented and reminded Mr Poots – who is the Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) – that him and his department was legally obliged to comply with the new laws.

However, Mr Poots reiterated his own stance of the NI Protocol being “unworkable” and that he would be putting forward a paper at the end of the month to clarify DAERA's plans regarding the future implementation of the Protocol.

Ms Ferguson said: “The Executive is legally obliged to comply with commitments set out in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.

“The legal requirements arise as a matter of domestic and EU law.

“This includes performing checks and any associated infrastructure at local ports.

“Of course, Edwin Poots has form on these issues. He knows very well that his approach would be in contravention of existing Executive policy and its legal obligations.

“But despite his opposition he is bound by the law, as are all ministers and the civil servants in his department.”

In response, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots said: “I am repeatedly on record saying that the NI Protocol is unworkable for businesses and unnecessary.

“It is my intention to bring a paper to the Executive in the coming weeks (and not later than the end of January) in relation to the continued and future implementation of the protocol.”