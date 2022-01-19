Search

19 Jan 2022

Eastwood: Tories and DUP suffer humiliating defeat on double jobbing

Colum Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood: "It is clear from the public response that there is no support for politicians squatting on seats to protect their own political position."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

19 Jan 2022

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, has welcomed confirmation that the Lords amendment aimed at reintroducing dual mandates is to be withdrawn this evening.

The SDLP leader said that pressure applied from leaders across the political spectrum, including the Labour Party following constructive dialogue, has led to a humiliating defeat for the Tories and the DUP.

Had 'double-jobbing' been allowed to pass, the possibility would have opened up of DUP leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, contesting a seat in this year's Assembly elections while keep hold of his status as MP for Lagan Valley were he to be elected as an MLA as well for that constituency.

Mr Eastwood said: “The British Government’s withdrawal of the double jobbing amendment is a humiliating defeat for Brandon Lewis and the DUP.

“The truth is that the amendment should never have been tabled in the first place, it commanded no cross party or cross community support in Northern Ireland and was a clear attempt to give a leg up to one party.

“This victory is a direct result of the political pressure brought to bear on the Tories by leaders in the North and follows constructive discussions with our friends in the Labour Party.

“Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP will have to account for their own cynical moves over the last number of days but it is clear from the public response that there is no support for politicians squatting on seats to protect their own political position.

“We will remain vigilant against any future attempt to reintroduce these proposals.”

