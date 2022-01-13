Search

13 Jan 2022

Derry Vigil to be held for Ashling Murphy 

Derry Vigil to be held for Ashling Murphy 

Derry Vigil to be held for Ashling Murphy who sadly died after being attacked on January 12

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

13 Jan 2022

A vigil is to be held at 4pm on January 14 for Ashling Murphy at Derry's Guildhall Steps. 

Ashling Murphy (23) was murdered January 12 whilst out for an afternoon jog in Tullamore, County Offaly.

Derry for Choice are requesting the public to join them for a vigil with flowers and candles for Ashling.

The group wrote: "Please join us tomorrow at 4pm (January 14) to remember Ashling and to once again call for an end to violence towards women.

"Flowers and candles are welcome. Please wear face masks and maintain social distancing."

Ashling Murphy was a primary school teacher who sadly died after being attacked while running along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore.

'Senseless' murder of teacher in Midlands sends shockwaves across the country

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

Officers retain an "open mind" in the investigation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media