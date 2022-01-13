Derry Vigil to be held for Ashling Murphy who sadly died after being attacked on January 12
A vigil is to be held at 4pm on January 14 for Ashling Murphy at Derry's Guildhall Steps.
Ashling Murphy (23) was murdered January 12 whilst out for an afternoon jog in Tullamore, County Offaly.
Derry for Choice are requesting the public to join them for a vigil with flowers and candles for Ashling.
The group wrote: "Please join us tomorrow at 4pm (January 14) to remember Ashling and to once again call for an end to violence towards women.
"Flowers and candles are welcome. Please wear face masks and maintain social distancing."
Ashling Murphy was a primary school teacher who sadly died after being attacked while running along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.
Officers retain an "open mind" in the investigation.
