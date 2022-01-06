Derry Feis celebrates centenary year

Since 1922, Derry Feis- Féis Dhoíre Cholmcílle- has welcomed thousands of young people and adults through its doors, and in turn sent many of these out into the world with added confidence and expertise.

As it celebrates its centenary year, many events are planned for the city.

An exhibition will be held in the Millennium Forum and will run during the Feis Between April 19 and April 24.

There will be a special prizewinners concert April 24 which will feature former Feis competitors such as Bronagh Gallagher, Margaret Keys, Gerald McCrystal, Eoin O'Callaghan and others are yet to be confirmed.

Feis Committe member, Patrick MacCafferty, spoke of more plans for the celebrations, "As part of the centenary, I have been involved in recording a number of songs and music which would have been performed at the Feis over the years," he said.

"It involves artists that have gone on to make their careers in music such as Doreen Curren, Mairead Carlin and Fergal Murrey. The hope is to produce a CD which will be on sale.

"Also, a number of special competitions have been included in the Irish language such as, 'Write a manifesto on your hopes for the Irish language for the next 100 years,' in poetry, a short favourite poem, in storytelling, a story or folktale about Derry. There are also musical competitions in every genre."

Patrick continued: "Feis means everything to me. I have spent my whole life competing. I have been on the committee for some time. Easter has always been Feis week in our family. You may have got away on Easter Sunday, but the rest of the week was Feis.

"My grandmother sang in a choir at the first Feis, and my grandfather was on the second committee. My father competed in the Feis in the late 20th century and he was the official accompanist from 1945 until he passed away 1995.

"Feis is part of me. It is more difficult to sum up what it means to Derry. There is no doubt that in the early days it was the only place to express your talents, it was the only platform for many but now there are many outlets.

"One thing is certain that when you look at the talent that started their careers on the Feis stage such as Dana, Roma Downey, Frank Gallagher, Paul Murphy, and many more, it has done more than its fair share for this great town in taking our name abroad."

In November 2021, Derry and Strabane District Council voted unanimously to support the Feis Doire Cholmcille Committee, as they mark this incredible milestone.

Commenting on the motion, Aontú Councillor, Emmet Doyle, said: “The Feis Doire Cholmcille has been a cultural staple throughout the last 100 years in this city.

"Going back to Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30, 1922, the first Feis which was organised in conjunction with the Gaelic League.

"It is steeped in history, indeed on the third day of the first competition around 700 participants took part. In the late 1990s there were around 6,000 participants.

“The committee that runs Feis is made up of volunteers, they put so much time and effort into this event, they are real cultural ambassadors when it comes to Gaelic culture in this city and district.

“Over the hundred years of Feis Doire Cholmcille some of the best talent of this city and across the island have come through the competitions of the Feis.

"It is just as important to those who value gaelic culture as those who value the Jazz Festival, as Halloween, as St Patrick’s Day and should be treated as such.”

DUP Alderman, Hilary McClintock, agreed the Feis is ‘an institution within this city’.

Ms McClintock said: “Many young people have not only taken their first step to fame and stardom, they have developed confidence and self esteem which has stood them in good stead throughout their lives.”

Sinn Fein Councillor, Emma McGinley, added: “A few of us will have our own memories of taking part in the Feis growing up. We have no doubt the centenary should be celebrated.”

As part of the centenary year, the Committee are also doing a few exhibitions with pictures and memories over the 100 years.

They wrote: "To complete the set of 100 Feis Books for the Centenary, we are only missing the year, 1984. Feis goers, could you please check your attics and ask your friends. It would be fantastic to have the complete 100 Feis."