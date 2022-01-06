Details of Derry's 'Illuminate' Festival announced

A series of intimate live music gigs, organised as part of Derry's 'Illuminate' festival, scheduled to take place over two weekends, February 17-20 and 24-27, have been unveiled this week.

'Illuminate' will bring Derry's city centre to life with a series of outdoor light and live illumination experiences to transform iconic buildings into spectacular pieces of art with light installations and performances across multiple sites.

Among the exciting music acts confirmed to perform as part of the festival are Kila, Neil Cowley, the Henry Girls and Aoife Scott.

They will join other local acts such as Glenn Rossborough, Roe and John Deery The Heads, Comrade Hat. Clodagh May Music, Kate O'Callaghan, Ciaran Lavery, Maria Kelly and Basork for what promises to showcase the region's diverse range of talent.

The artists will perform in intimate settings such as the Guildhall, St Augustine's Church, Echo Echo studio and Contemporary centre of Arts as part of a live illumination trail experience.

There will be outdoor projections, sound and animation telling original stories through digital animation and innovative design.

Details of the live gigs included in the programme are as follows:

Thursday February 17: Comrade Hat and Clodagh May Music from 7:30pm-9pm at CCA.

Friday February 18: Glenn Rossborough and Kate O'Callaghan, from 7:30-9pm at St Augustine's.

Saturday February 19, The Henry Girls (Boswell) and Aoife Scott, from 9-11:30pm at the Guildhall.

Thursday February 24, Roe and John Deery The Heads from 7:30-9pm at the Echo Echo studios.

Saturday February 26: Neil Cowley, Ciaran Lavery and Maria Kelly from 9-11.30pm at the Guildhall.

Sunday February 27, Kila and Basork from 9-11.30pm at the Guildhall.

Tickets for the intimate music experiences are currently on sale and numbers are restricted.

For more details on the gigs and how to book tickets visit: www.musiccapital.org.

Kieran Dunlop from Music Capital who has been appointed by Council to organise the music element of the festival said he is delighted to be part of this hugely exciting showcase of visiting and local talent.

Kieran said: "'Illuminate' will be an amazing event that will really showcase a wide range of talented musicians and artists and perform in some of the most iconic and intimate settings.

"We are delighted to be part of this fantastic spectacle and we are delighted to have artists such as Neil Cowley, Kila, Aofie Scott, Ciaran Lavery and Roe performing live in the city and bringing some much needed cheer and positivity after such a difficult time for many people."

Derry and Strabane Council have said that their primary focus when planning for this event will be to have a crowd friendly circuit of the city that can accommodate the numbers of people expected to attend.

Social distancing and crowd management will be in place, whilst allowing people to enjoy the experience safely.

The Council is also working with local businesses to get them involved and to maximise the opportunity the festival will bring to grow the city and region's evening economy and to assist in COVID recovery.

The Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, concluded: "I am hugely excited about this and delighted that once again our Council is set to deliver another fantastic event to showcase our city and region.

"This festival will be an opportunity for us to celebrate after a difficult and challenging period."

More details on the programme are available at: www.illuminatederry.com.