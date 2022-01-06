Durkan launches Unwanted Christmas Gifts appeal 

SDLP Communities Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has launched an ‘unwanted Christmas gifts’ appeal in aid of St Vincent de Paul
SDLP Communities Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has launched an ‘unwanted Christmas gifts’ appeal, in aid of St Vincent de Paul, which will run throughout the month of January. He has appealed for donations of new or good condition items.
The Foyle MLA said: “Vulnerable people are in need all year around and this year in particular has presented significant challenges for many households.
“The New Year will be a difficult time for many, so in recognition of that I’m appealing to the public and the inherent generosity of the people within this city to ask for donations of any unwanted Christmas gifts.
"Whether you have doubled up on items or are in a position to help others less fortunate than yourselves, we would be very grateful for your donations.”
Drop off point is located at Mark H Durkan MLA constituency office: 141H Strand Road, Frank Longs Complex, Derry.
SDLP Communities Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has launched an ‘unwanted Christmas gifts’ appeal in aid of St Vincent de Paul
Fishing enthusiasts can once again look forward to the North West Angling Fair which makes a welcome return following a two-year absence
Derry GP, Dr Tom Black: "We are in a position where we are just going to have to work our way through the next four to six weeks."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.