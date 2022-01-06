Search

06 Jan 2022

Durkan launches Unwanted Christmas Gifts appeal 

SDLP Communities Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has launched an ‘unwanted Christmas gifts’ appeal in aid of St Vincent de Paul

SDLP Communities Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has launched an ‘unwanted Christmas gifts’ appeal, in aid of St Vincent de Paul, which will run throughout the month of January. He has appealed for donations of new or good condition items. 

The Foyle MLA said: “Vulnerable people are in need all year around and this year in particular has presented significant challenges for many households.  

“The New Year will be a difficult time for many, so in recognition of that I’m appealing to the public and the inherent generosity of the people within this city to ask for donations of any unwanted Christmas gifts.

"Whether you have doubled up on items or are in a position to help others less fortunate than yourselves, we would be very grateful for your donations.” 

Drop off point is located at Mark H Durkan MLA constituency office: 141H Strand Road, Frank Longs Complex, Derry. 

