"It’s another slap in the face for vulnerable people and their families"

SDLP Communities Spokesperson, Mark H Durkan, has criticised Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey for her decision not to introduce an improved version of the Self Isolation Grant as concerns grow over the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

In response to Mr Durkan’s recent request calling for a fit for purpose self-isolation support, the Department for Communities confirmed that Minister Hargey would not be proposing any further amendments to the self-isolation element of the Discretionary Support Scheme.

Mr Durkan commented: “Over the Christmas period almost 23,000 people tested positive for COVID in the North, we’re witnessing a record number of infection rates with the Omicron variant spreading at an exceptional rate.

"This will inevitably lead to an increasing number of people requiring self-isolation, potentially taking time off work and at risk of losing income.

“Yet despite all of this, the Communities Minister does not see fit to introduce an adequate self-isolation grant. I appealed to the Minister from the outset of the pandemic for proper self-isolation support, yet the North lagged behind the level of support available elsewhere across these islands.

"The Minister failed to act in the first instance, she has had ample opportunity over the past 22 months to put something in place and now at another critical juncture she refuses to provide this lifeline for struggling individuals and their families.

“The Discretionary Support styled self-isolation grant was plagued with delays and indeed barriers, the Minister failed time and time again to tackle the many flaws inherent within the scheme and support people. Yet seemingly saw fit to bestow millions of pounds on wealthy golf clubs and Royal Palaces."

The Foyle MLA continued: “People should be permitted to self-isolate without worrying about the impact on their income. I appreciate that enhancements have been made to the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) however I do not believe this goes far enough.

“It is imperative that a more streamlined, accessible process for self-isolation support is established. The winter months and rising cost of living is already posing a significant challenge to low-income households.

"Minister Hargey’s failure to act, not for the first time, isn’t merely another stain on her record. It’s another slap in the face for vulnerable people and their families.”