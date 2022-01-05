Search

05 Jan 2022

Translink announces details of timetable changes

Translink announces details of timetable changes

Translink announces details of timetable changes

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Translink has announced details of timetable changes to be implemented from Monday January 10 in response to reduced passenger numbers following the NI Executive regulations and guidance on essential travel.

This is also to allow for contingency plans for increasing levels of Covid absence to give passengers a level of certainty to plan their bus and rail services with confidence.

Full details of the new timetables are available on Translink’s website and journey planner: www.translink.co.uk

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations said; “The revised timetables allow us to maintain service levels, prioritising school and peak time services and ensuring overall geographic coverage of the network is retained to enable people to continue to travel safely.

“We continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated.

“We would remind everyone that you must, by law, wear a face covering on public transport. The NI Executive recently announced changes to the regulations regarding exemptions and it will be important for everyone to familiarise themselves with changes to the legislation.

“We also encourage everyone to practice good hand hygiene, keep windows open where possible on board, socially distance when possible and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus.

“Customers should familiarise themselves with the latest changes to their specific services in case they need to adapt their usual travel plans."

For the latest timetable updates use the Journey planner or visit the website www.translink.co.uk or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Delargy welcomes plans for new cemetery

The Council's planning committee will, later this month, debate plans to increase the short-term capacity of the plot. Meanwhile, a new cemetery has been earmarked for a site on Mullenan Road.

Local News

Delargy welcomes plans for new cemetery

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media