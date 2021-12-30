Derry concert cancelled due to 60mph winds

Ryan McMullan's Derry concert cancelled due to weather conditions
Concert go-ers were left disappointed when singer/song-writer, Ryan McMullan's, concert had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and gusts of up to 60 mph.
The concert, due to be held at The Pavilion at Ebrington Square, was called off after damage caused by the winds to the structure made it unsafe to hold the concert.
All tickets were fully refunded and a new show, 'Ryan McMullan plus Guests,' was announced today which will take place on November 3, 2022 at the Millenium Forum.
Fans have been encouraged to rebook with their refunded ticket money.
Ryan wrote: "Derry, we were so gutted about yesterday, but we have hopefully found a way to make it up to you.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders."
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy: "This shortage must be addressed as an immediate priority if we are to reduce the spread of the virus"
Of the new prison drama, "Screw", Derry actress, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell said: "There's quite heavy stuff in 'Screw', but they’re trying to keep it as true to life as possible"
Institute boss Brian Donaghey is facing a Covid-19 crisis ahead of the weekend game against league leaders Newry.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.