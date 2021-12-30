Derry's Mammy Banter starts Cold Water Dip club to boost mental health

Derry Tik Tok star, Serena Terry, also known as 'Mammy Banter,' has started a cold water dip club, 'Cold Water Dipping,' for people in the North West and North Coast.

With an audience of 192k followers, Serena hopes to get as many people involved as possible to feel the mental and physical benefits of cold water dipping.

Cold water dipping is when you immerse your body in the sea or a lake for a limited period of time. It is also used for cold water therapy and as a starting point for those open water swimming.

Serena saw many taking part before her and after researching, she realised the immense benefits for your health, particularly mental health.

Serena said: "I had seen a few people posting about it on social media so decided to do some research and realised that it has fantastic benefits for people with anxiety or depression.

"As well as boosting your mood, it can also boost metabolism, increase energy levels, reduce inflammation and so much more, so I was like, this sounds amazing, yes sign me up. If there’s anything holistic that can be done to result in all that, I’m there."

Serena couldn’t find a group instantly so decided to put out a request on her Instagram story asking if anyone knew a club or was part of one that she could join.

"I couldn’t believe how many people were already doing it but as well as that, how many people who also wanted to know more and try it out," she continued.

"I had hundreds of messages which at times got really hard for me to manage so I thought the simplest way would be for me to join Noleen, a lovely lady from the Swilly Seals, who offered to take me out and coach me through it. Since then I’ve been out almost every day.

"After a few dips, I convinced my friends to come with me and I in turn coached them through it, they absolutely love it now too.

"There are a few reasons for setting up the group, ease of communication and connection with large numbers on social media, leveraging the Mammy Banter following to help inform and educate others about the benefits of cold water therapy.

"Also to give people who may be struggling at the minute mentally an activity option that they can try locally, with other like minded people who may be in the same boat.

"There's no judgement, just company and some cold water therapy. Anything that can help our mental health during these strange times is always something I’m going to either promote or get involved in.

Serena hopes to continue beyond the new year, "I’m hooked so I’d say I’ll continue it for the long run now. If I miss one day, I find myself craving the cold water, the rush once you’re in and settled is incredible and the boost of energy and what can only be described as a boost of natural dopamine is unreal.

"As an anxiety sufferer, I need to keep active to keep on top of it, and the science around cold water therapy is what drew me to it the most."

Cold exposure increases levels of norepinephrine and dopamine in the bloodstream by as much as 530% and 250%, respectively. Low levels of norepinephrine have been linked to poor mood, brain fog, and lack of focus.

Serena said: "Cold exposure may lead to you feeling happier, more energised and productive. Throw in our beautiful beaches and a social aspect and it really is something that can change your whole mood.

The club had their first meeting this morning (Thursday, December 30) at Ludden Beach and will be heading out again on Friday, December 31 at 11am.

All further meets will be on both the 'Mammy Banter' and 'wavescoldwater' pages.

Serena added: "This is a natural activity that once you do it, can be done anywhere, so it was a no brainer for me to promote it and help share the learning.

"It’s free and I can honestly say the benefits are one hundred per cent worth a few minutes in the baltic waters."