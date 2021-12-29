Search

29 Dec 2021

£40 million support scheme announced for hospitality businesses in NI

Delargy welcomes financial support scheme for Hospitality businesses

£40 million support scheme announced for hospitality businesses in NI

Pádraig Delargy, has welcomed an announcement by the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, to provide grant support for hospitality businesses

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Sinn Féin MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has welcomed an announcement by the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, to provide grant support for hospitality businesses.

£40 million has been set aside to support hospitality businesses with over 3200 businesses eligible in Northern Ireland.

The announcement has been made after new measures were put in place across the country in a bid to curb the Omicron variant.

Mr Delargy has said the DUP Economy Minister needs to step up with support for other businesses impacted by measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. 

The Foyle MLA said: "I welcome the announcement of a £40 million support scheme for hospitality businesses by the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy.

"The Finance Minister has once again stepped up to support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

"This business support scheme will make payments of between £10,000 and £20,000- based on rateable value- and which will support over 3,000 hospitality businesses that are being impacted by the latest restrictions.

"These payments will help businesses through the current restrictions and are absolutely vital as the British Government has yet to reinstate the furlough scheme to support workers.

"The DUP Economy Minister now needs to step up and support other businesses and individuals being impacted, including those in the supply chain of hospitality businesses, as well as hotels and entertainment and tourism businesses that will also be suffering from reduced footfall.

"The Economy Minister also needs to provide support for the travel sector which has been one of the worst impacted sector's over the course of the pandemic, and which he and his department has refused to support to date.

"I hope we will hear announcements from the Economy Minister in the coming days as to how he intends to support these businesses.

"Sinn Féin's priority over the past almost two years has been protecting lives and livelihoods, we continue to work to support businesses to protect jobs and to support workers and families."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media