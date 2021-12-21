Derry Hairdressers scoop two awards for NI Hair Salon of the Year 

Derry hairdressers, Headz & Co., have won both regional and county hair salon of the year at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards 2021.

The Derry salon, situated on Glendermott Road in the city's Waterside, has been open for nearly twenty years.

Owner and hairdresser, Glynis Jefferson said the awards were unexpected, "We weren't expecting to win one award, let alone two," she said.

"It was great to be out and about and amongst like minded people who care about our industry.

"We all absolutely loved getting dressed up and feeling good. It was a great night.

"I kept thinking last week they would ring me and say they made a mistake.

"I've been hairdressing a long time and it means the world to me and the team. It means so much just to be recognised for our work, it is amazing.

"My team has worked so hard this year and without them, none of this would be possible.

"It's been a difficult year for us all but they have kept the salon running, going from strength to strength. I am very lucky and so proud of them all.

"All our clients who voted for us are more like friends now. We are one big family.

"I never thought when I turned the key to the salon all those years ago that we would be the top salon in Northern Ireland.

"Here's to the next chapter."

Headz & Co. will be welcoming all their regular clients to the salon as well as taking on new clients in the new year as the team are set to be in the salon more days during the week.