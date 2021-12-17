“Our aim at the Breath Works is to show people how to regain control of their minds and their body through better breathing” 

Seamus Fox has been in the coaching business for over 16 years, beginning as a personal trainer. Over those 16 years, helped thousands of people make changes to their health both mentally and physically.

The 40-year-old has worked with athletes from Derry City Fc, Premier League footballers and professional boxers. He went on to his own fitness businesses that he still runs today alongside the Mindset Academy and now the new studio, ‘The Breath Works’.

Seamus said: “I started the Mindset Coaching Academy online during the first lockdown after one of our other businesses slowed up and gave me time to pursue something I had been planning for a while.

“It literally came at the right time as it was, and still is, a much-needed service for people who wanted to improve all aspects of their own behaviour such as lowering stress and feeling more focused on growth, both at a personal level and professional level.

Anyone that joins the academy is coached both at a group level and at an individual level.

Seamus continued: “They have access to myself and our team and training materials through our portal and app on their phone.

“What they really get is how to shift their thought processes to empower themselves no matter what else might take place outside in the world. We operated very successfully during Covid and continue to grow.

The Breath Works studio is aimed at anyone who wants to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

“I got into breath work a few years ago during my own search for other tools that could improve how I am thinking and performing and I fell in love with it,” Seamus said.

“Over the last couple of years, it has become a steady part of my own practice and I have introduced it to those who I coach with great results.

“Most people think they are okay and know how to breathe and that would be incorrect to be honest. So many of us are dysfunctional breathers and don’t realise the importance of how you breathe and the connection it has to your overall health.

“Anxiety, stress and depression are on the rapid increase during these turbulent times of uncertainty which impacts our health both mentally and physically.

“Through coaching people how to breathe correctly, we can bring the mind and body back into balance. Through better rhythmic functional breathing patterns, you have the ability to improve everything.”

Dysfunctional breathing has been linked to poor sleep, poor digestion, abnormal jaw formation, dental problems, anxiety, sleep apnoea, allergies and more.

Seamus continued: “Our aim at the Breath Works is to show people how to regain control of their minds and their body through better breathing.

“We do this with music and movement and coaching and educating our members to understand this. In sessions, people have emotional releases, a sense of deeper connection, an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude, and a feeling of calm.

“Opening the studio was literally me following my heart and intuition and to just go for it as an entrepreneur. I want to grow and improve as a coach first and foremost.

“This is the reason why the studio is opening in January. I know the potential to help and heal people through what we are teaching and that is greatly needed right now.”

The new Breath Works studio will open on Monday, January 10, at Unit 5, in the Springtown Industrial Estate.