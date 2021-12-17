Derry business selling charity calendars for Foyle Search and Rescue 

Designs from the Sole, has launched a charity calendar, with 100 per cent of the profits to be donated to Foyle Search and Rescue
Louise, owner of local business, Designs from the Sole, has launched a charity calendar, with 100 per cent of the profits to be donated to Foyle Search and Rescue.
Louise said: “To everyone who volunteers their time and effort into searching for a loved one who has gone missing, I admire your selfless efforts so much.
“I wanted to help in some way, but I knew I wasn't able to volunteer, so I put my effort into something I knew I could do, something I could guarantee time and effort to - design.
“My job as a graphic designer has had me creating many calendars at this time of year so I thought, why not make one of our beautiful city?
“I set up work stalking social media for great photographers and their images, and I found lots of local photographers willing to donate some of their stunning work.
“Trying to choose only 12 was a struggle, but I think I have captured a good range of areas in the city and used as many photographers as possible too.
“I am selling the calendar at £15, which gives a huge profit to Foyle Search and Rescue. I think it's an amazing organisation and a great gift for anyone, and I hope everyone reading feels the same and buys one or three.
“I can hand deliver them for a small fee or if you would like it posted to a loved one further afield, I can post it along with a hand written, handmade card, to make it extra special.”
The calendars are available from Louise’s Instagram page: @designsfromthesole, or alternatively send me an email to hellosoledesigns@gmail.com.
Calendars are also available from the Walled City Cafe, Ferry Clever and The Pickled Duck.
