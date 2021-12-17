Search

17 Dec 2021

Derry business selling charity calendars for Foyle Search and Rescue 

Derry business sells charity calendars for Foyle Search and Rescue 

Designs from the Sole, has launched a charity calendar, with 100 per cent of the profits to be donated to Foyle Search and Rescue

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Louise, owner of local business, Designs from the Sole, has launched a charity calendar, with 100 per cent of the profits to be donated to Foyle Search and Rescue. 

Louise said: “To everyone who volunteers their time and effort into searching for a loved one who has gone missing, I admire your selfless efforts so much.  

“I wanted to help in some way, but I knew I wasn't able to volunteer, so I put my effort into something I knew I could do, something I could guarantee time and effort to - design.  

“My job as a graphic designer has had me creating many calendars at this time of year so I thought, why not make one of our beautiful city?

“I set up work stalking social media for great photographers and their images, and I found lots of local photographers willing to donate some of their stunning work.  

“Trying to choose only 12 was a struggle, but I think I have captured a good range of areas in the city and used as many photographers as possible too.  

“I am selling the calendar at £15, which gives a huge profit to Foyle Search and Rescue. I think it's an amazing organisation and a great gift for anyone, and I hope everyone reading feels the same and buys one or three. 

“I can hand deliver them for a small fee or if you would like it posted to a loved one further afield, I can post it along with a hand written, handmade card, to make it extra special.” 

The calendars are available from Louise’s Instagram page: @designsfromthesole, or alternatively send me an email to hellosoledesigns@gmail.com.   

Calendars are also available from the Walled City Cafe, Ferry Clever and The Pickled Duck. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media