Plans submitted for 255 social homes in Ballyoan

Plans have been submitted to build 255 news homes in the Ballyoan area.

A planning application was put forward to Derry City and Strabane District Council for a mix of social and affordable homes ranging from one to four bedrooms.

The application is a joint project from South Bank Square and Choice Housing, with the hope that work will begin next year.

SDLP Waterside councillor, Martin Reilly, has welcomed the plans saying he hopes the plans will receive 'prompt attention.'

Councillor Reilly said: “Given the huge waiting lists for social housing in Derry, any project that will build more homes for people who need them is to be warmly welcomed.

"I am also glad that this project will include affordable housing units. I know first hand of many people in our city who are struggling to get on the housing ladder due to difficulties with saving large deposits and we need to see more of these kinds of developments to address this.

“We have also seen a strong demand for road network improvements at both the Gransha and Caw roundabouts and this project is positive news for those that want to see this strategically located land deliver real improvements to the lives of local people.

“I hope that the new planning application can receive prompt attention by Council so that 2022 can be the year that finally sees a start on development on this site to provide much needed social and affordable homes for people in this area.”