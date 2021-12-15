Derry Cathedral Youth Club has been officially opened after £640,000 investment

The Cathedral Youth Club in Derry has received £640,000 of funding which has been invested in the redevelopment of the building in the Fountain estate.

Jeanette Warke, project manager of the centre and mother of city Mayor Alderman Graham Warke, said the refurbishment would be "a great asset" for the community.

Ms Warke has long campaigned for better facilities in the area with the original building opening in 1972 in the city.

Speaking to BBC NI, Ms Warke said the investment would help the centre continue to run more activities and "remain an open door" for young people.

"We provide educational and recreational community activities five-days-a-week and on weekends if requested," she said.

The new building will now give the group the opportunities to extend their educational classes, in conjunction with the North West College.

The centre runs a whole host of activities from residential trips for teenagers, summer intervention programmes, activity classes for pensioners, as well as a new mother and toddler club starting in the new year.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, and Mayor Warke, were in attendance at the opening event on Tuesday (December 14).

Mayor Warke said: “What an honour to unveil a plaque alongside Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen MLA, for the official opening of the Cathedral Youth Club following a significant refurbishment of this fantastic facility which has been a vital part of the Fountain and wider community since 1972.

“The Cathedral Youth Club provides services and a social space for generations both younger and older.

“Well done to all involved in the refurbishment and warm congratulations to the whole team at Cathedral Youth Club. Enjoy your wonderful new and improved space.”