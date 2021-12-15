Search

15 Dec 2021

Derry Cathedral Youth Club has been officially opened after £640,000 investment

Derry Cathedral Youth Club has been officially opened after £640,000 investment

Mayor Warke with Project manager, Ms Jeanette Warke and Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen, opening the newly refurbed Cathedral Youth Club

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

The Cathedral Youth Club in Derry has received £640,000 of funding which has been invested in the redevelopment of the building in the Fountain estate. 

Jeanette Warke, project manager of the centre and mother of city Mayor Alderman Graham Warke, said the refurbishment would be "a great asset" for the community. 

Ms Warke has long campaigned for better facilities in the area with the original building opening in 1972 in the city. 

Speaking to BBC NI, Ms Warke said the investment would help the centre continue to run more activities and "remain an open door" for young people. 

"We provide educational and recreational community activities five-days-a-week and on weekends if requested," she said. 

The new building will now give the group the opportunities to extend their educational classes, in conjunction with the North West College. 

The centre runs a whole host of activities from residential trips for teenagers, summer intervention programmes, activity classes for pensioners, as well as a new mother and toddler club starting in the new year. 

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, and Mayor Warke, were in attendance at the opening event on Tuesday (December 14). 

Mayor Warke said: “What an honour to unveil a plaque alongside Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen MLA, for the official opening of the Cathedral Youth Club following a significant refurbishment of this fantastic facility which has been a vital part of the Fountain and wider community since 1972. 

“The Cathedral Youth Club provides services and a social space for generations both younger and older. 

“Well done to all involved in the refurbishment and warm congratulations to the whole team at Cathedral Youth Club. Enjoy your wonderful new and improved space.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media