Derry's Foyle Arena to re-open as mass vaccination centre

Derry’s Foyle Arena is to reopen tomorrow (December 15) as a mass vaccine centre as the Western Trust aims to increase its roll out of booster jabs.

The vaccine centre will be opening for walk-ins and bookings from 9am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9 to 5pm on Sundays.

Bookings will open December 15 as the large centre opens due to growing concerns over the Omricon variant.

You can still receive vaccinations from your GP and local pharmacists.

People will be encouraged to use the booking system as the number of walk-ins that can be accommodated will be limited.

Visit the Western Trust website as of December 15 for updates on booking info: westerntrust.hscni.net/western-trust-covid-19-information-updates/covid-19-vaccination-programme/

Alternatively you can book at a local participating chemist or pharmacy for first, second or booster vaccines.

The Western Trust has issued an appeal to staff to help in the escalated operation as vaccinators.

The Trust stated in a post: “The Chief Medical Officers have agreed that the COVID-19 Booster Programme should be accelerated to help deal with the Omicron Variant.

"We are therefore once again asking for your help and are calling all those staff who previously worked in our vaccination programme back to assist over the next three weeks. This includes Vaccinators, Administrators and Support Services staff.

"Our Chief Executive and Corporate Management Team have agreed that staff will be released back to support the vaccine programme, unless there are exceptional circumstances.

"We appreciate how important leave is and we will try to protect any leave already booked, but would appreciate any flexibility that staff may be able to give."

The announcement comes as SDLP Councillor, Brian Tierney, encouraged people across Derry to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Councillor Tierney said: “I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine as soon as possible to protect themselves and those around them.

"With the renewed threat the Omicron variant is posing to our society, we need to do everything we can to increase our defences to the virus.

"I would also urge anyone yet to receive their first and second doses to take this opportunity to get vaccinated.

“There will be a number of places throughout the Western Trust area where people can get their booster vaccine, including the Foyle Arena and Omagh Leisure Complex from Wednesday.

"Booster vaccinations can also be provided by your GP and local community pharmacy. People are being encouraged to book their appointment from Wednesday, but limited walk-ins will also be available.

“Following the current Covid-19 guidelines, including getting vaccinated, using Covid certification, practising social distancing and washing our hands is the most effective way of keeping each other safe and preventing the need for further restrictions.

"Nobody wants to see another lockdown, particularly so close to Christmas, and we all need to pull together, get vaccinated and help each other through this difficult period.”