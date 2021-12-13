Earseeds Therapy Clinic providing pain relief to Derry

Based in the Northern Counties Building on Waterloo Street in the City, The Earseeds Therapy Clinic has just one simple purpose, to help people feel better.

Whether that be chronic pain, addiction, anxiety, weight loss, stress or injury specific issues such as sports Injuries or sciatica.

The owner and head therapist Jason, began his training journey in this noninvasive therapy while searching for a way to reduce the anxiety and stress experienced both by himself but more importantly by his two children, who have been dealing with Tourette’s and OCD for over 10 years.

Jason personally travelled to Europe to see a therapist and experienced ‘life changing’ results.

Determined to learn the process himself, Jason trained with an acupressure specialist to treat his own family and became fascinated by the process.

He decided to open his own clinic to offer this therapy to others and let them find the benefits of the alternative holistic treatment.

During lockdown, Jason used Zoom to treat his clients and teach them some self-application with great results.

Jason said: “Don’t let my simple enthusiasm be the reason to come to the clinic. Let those who attend tell you how they have found the treatment.”

Many clients have praised the service. One client said: “I almost cried when I left, not with disappointment, but with joy at the thought that after many years, I had found something to give me back my quality of life.”

Another wrote: “I literally skipped as I left my first appointment, I just can't be without my regular appointments. My mental health was deteriorating and now, I am able to cope with life again.”

“I would like to thank both Jason and Alicia for their care and attention, it brought me back from the brink of the unthinkable,” another client wrote.

As well as Jason, there are three rooms running altogether with two other therapists operating in the clinic.

Alicia and Martha offer relaxing ear massages, finished off with specifically placed Gold Seeds on acupressure points on the ear.

From the New Year, Earseeds Therapy will be operating a Chronic Pain Management Clinic, an anxiety and stress specific treatment clinic, as well as time dedicated to help those suffering with addiction.

They also treat the symptoms of Fibromyalgia and Long Covid with continued positive results.

Jason continued: “The therapy is safe, non-invasive and the results are speaking for themselves. If you're dealing with chronic pain, anxiety and stress or any of the mentioned issues, well, there is no harm in trying this new therapy. What do you have to lose?”

Gift vouchers are also available at www.earseedstherapy.com

*Earseeds Therapy Ltd do not recommend to any client to stop taking any medication.