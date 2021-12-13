Search

13 Dec 2021

Derry ranked second most generous city in UK 

Derry ranked second most generous city in UK 

Derry ranked second most generous city in UK 

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

According to the GoFund me donations report for 2021, Derry is the second most generous city in the United Kingdom. 

The city missed the top spot to Manchester, a city with over double the population. 

Derry landed the top spot for most generous city last year on the GoFund me site. 

The top ten included Belfast in third, followed by Salford, Newcastle upon Tyne, Edinburgh, Bangor, London, Brighton and Hove and Glasgow, respectively.  

Speaking of the statistics, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said: "The generosity of the Derry people has no limits. 

“I’m proud of our city and its people and long may that generosity continue. 

"I’m constantly blown away by the capacity of people in Derry to come together and help people when needed. 

"It’s one of the things that defines us and anyone who visits Derry knows just what a warm and welcoming place it is." 

In the report, Ireland was voted the most generous country in the world, per capita, for the third year in a row. 

The UK was named the fourth most generous country after the USA and Canada in second and third. 

One donation was made every second across the site to help people across the globe. 
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media