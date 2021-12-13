Derry ranked second most generous city in UK 

According to the GoFund me donations report for 2021, Derry is the second most generous city in the United Kingdom.

The city missed the top spot to Manchester, a city with over double the population.

Derry landed the top spot for most generous city last year on the GoFund me site.

The top ten included Belfast in third, followed by Salford, Newcastle upon Tyne, Edinburgh, Bangor, London, Brighton and Hove and Glasgow, respectively.

Speaking of the statistics, SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said: "The generosity of the Derry people has no limits.

“I’m proud of our city and its people and long may that generosity continue.

"I’m constantly blown away by the capacity of people in Derry to come together and help people when needed.

"It’s one of the things that defines us and anyone who visits Derry knows just what a warm and welcoming place it is."

In the report, Ireland was voted the most generous country in the world, per capita, for the third year in a row.

The UK was named the fourth most generous country after the USA and Canada in second and third.

One donation was made every second across the site to help people across the globe.

