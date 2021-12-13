John and Pat Hume: Derry couple to be honoured with Posthumous award

The late John Hume and his wife, Pat, are to be recognised for their exemplary contribution to public life in the North.

The Derry couple, who died just over a year apart, are to be honoured at the Business and Finance Awards being held in Dublin next April.

The news comes just days after it was confirmed that the three high-profile awards presented to the former SDLP leader, and donated by his family to the people of Derry earlier this year, were to go on public display in Derry's Guildhall from next year.

Mr Hume, who died in August last year, aged 83, was the only person ever to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize – which he won jointly with the then Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble – the Martin Luther King Jnr Nonviolent Peace Prize and the Mahatma Ghandi Peace Prize.

Tributes were paid from around the world to his wife, Pat, for her contribution, after she passed away in September this year with President Michael D Higgins describing her life as one of 'total commitment to community and to the possibilities of peace.' He said her work, like that of her husband's, would 'always have an indelible place in the minds of all Irish people.'

Established in 2016, the TK Whitaker Award for Outstanding Contribution to Public Life recognises Irish and international social and political leaders who have been exemplary in their contribution to public life.

Since its inception, the Award has honoured President Higgins, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, former President Mary McAleese and renowned producer David Puttnam.

The Award - being presented in association with KPMG - was established with the support of the Whitaker family and forms part of the Business and Finance Awards Programme which is now in its 47th year.

Announcing the 2021 TK Whitaker Award and its honourees, Ian Hyland, Business and Finance chief executive, said: “I am delighted that this year’s TK Whitaker Award will honour John and Pat Hume in recognition of their truly outstanding achievements and contribution to public life.

"John and Pat were relentless and uncompromising champions of peace, non-violence and democracy.

"The work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation is a fitting memorial which will continue their journey in promoting peace and reconciliation and inspiring future leadership in peaceful change.”

Mr Hyland concluded: "It will be a great honour to host John and Pat’s family in allowing us to recognise them.”

