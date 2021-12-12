Search

12 Dec 2021

Go ahead given for work to tackle Derry bridge's pigeon dropping problem

Go ahead given for work to tackle Derry bridge's pigeon dropping problem

The Department for Infrastructure is to carry out work to tackle pigeon droppings on Craigavon Bridge.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Department for Infrastructure (DFI) is planning to  carrying out repair and upgrade of the anti-roosting measures at the underdeck of Derry's Craigavon Bridge to deal with the unpleasant problem of pigeon droppings in and around the walkway and railings there. 

The move has been welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Christopher Jackson, who said:

“Back in April of this year I was contacted by people using the underdeck of Craigavon Bridge disgusted at the amount of pigeon droppings in and around the walkway and railings there.   

“There were  sections of railings covered in this stuff and it’s clearly a health hazard. 

“I understand that this has been a particular problem for this area and efforts have been made in the past to try and resolve the issue.

"So, it is welcome news from the Department for Infrastructure that they are at the feasibility stage of carrying out repair and upgrade of the anti-roosting measures there. Hopefully, this will go some way to addressing those issues and make walking the underdeck a far more pleasant experience and increase health and safety. 

“It is unacceptable that this popular walkway has been left in such a condition for so long .I am calling for the department to work with the council to ensure that the bridge is inspected and cleaned on a regular basis.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media